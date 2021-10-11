Group of heroes continue heroic work in Southeast La. months after Hurricane Ida

(KLFY) Volunteers and non-profit groups from across the country continue to help Southeast Louisiana recover after Hurricane Ida.

Jen Rieder with Team Rubicon says, “It’s just a great thing and way to regenerate veterans into the community.”

More boots continue to hit the ground in Southeast Louisiana months after Hurricane Ida’s devastating landfall.

“We currently operate in several parishes,” adds Reider.

Team Rubicon, made up of an army of military veterans, known as “Greyshirts” spent months in Southwest Louisiana after Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Now, they turn their attention to Southeast Louisiana with their focus on Tangipahoa, Livingston, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and Terrebonne parishes.

Reider explains, “We are strike teams, liming trees and branches. We have heavy equipment strike teams. They will move bigger stuff around. We have mucking teams that tear out drywall and stuff like that.”

With operating bases located in Houma, Hammond, and LaPlace, “Greyshirts” have been on the ground since Ida’s landfall.

“We started out with a route clearance team that came in from West to East to clear paths for 1st responders,” says Reider.

Through their military training and expertise, Team Rubicon tells News Ten they are here for the long haul as they work to help restore some sense of normalcy back to our neighbors in the East.

Reider continues, “We mobilize veterans so they can continue their service and use experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.