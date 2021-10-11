CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Group of heroes continue heroic work in Southeast La. months after Hurricane Ida

By Alece Courville
 5 days ago

(KLFY) Volunteers and non-profit groups from across the country continue to help Southeast Louisiana recover after Hurricane Ida.

Jen Rieder with Team Rubicon says, “It’s just a great thing and way to regenerate veterans into the community.”

More boots continue to hit the ground in Southeast Louisiana months after Hurricane Ida’s devastating landfall.

“We currently operate in several parishes,” adds Reider.

Team Rubicon, made up of an army of military veterans, known as “Greyshirts” spent months in Southwest Louisiana after Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Now, they turn their attention to Southeast Louisiana with their focus on Tangipahoa, Livingston, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and Terrebonne parishes.

Reider explains, “We are strike teams, liming trees and branches. We have heavy equipment strike teams. They will move bigger stuff around. We have mucking teams that tear out drywall and stuff like that.”

With operating bases located in Houma, Hammond, and LaPlace, “Greyshirts” have been on the ground since Ida’s landfall.

“We started out with a route clearance team that came in from West to East to clear paths for 1st responders,” says Reider.

Through their military training and expertise, Team Rubicon tells News Ten they are here for the long haul as they work to help restore some sense of normalcy back to our neighbors in the East.

Reider continues, “We mobilize veterans so they can continue their service and use experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Tropical Activity at a Minimum

Heading into the middle parts of October tropical activity is starting to settle down across the Atlantic Basin. Currently, there are no named tropical systems. A weak tropical wave is in the central Atlantic. This wave has a very low chance for tropical development over the next 5 days as it moves more east. This […]
Seacor Power disaster: Here’s a full timeline of events

(KLFY) — Here is a timeline of events involving the sinking of the Seacor Power, the search for her crewmembers and the organizations who are continuing the search for those still missing. The victims April 13 The Seacor Power, a lift boat owned by Seacor Marine, capsizes several miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana with […]
ACCIDENTS
Lauren Daigle gets key to City of Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Mayor-President Josh Guillory presented Grammy-Award-winning artist Lauren Daigle with a key to the city of Lafayette. Daigle, a local native, was in Lafayette on October 14 for a concert at the Cajundome. Guillory presented her with the key before the show. “Lauren’s music is touching millions around the world, so it […]
South Louisiana entrepreneurs are hosting a weekend pop-up shop

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – South Louisiana Entrepreneurs/Entrepreneurship essentially a group of current and aspiring business owners seeking to network with one another in an effort to expand members’ market share by showcasing goods and services at events such as the upcoming pop-up shop. The inspiration for starting this group came from a desire to share […]
Loved ones wait for answers six months after Seacor capsized

PORT FOURCHON, La. (KLFY) — Six months ago, on April 13, the Seacor Power capsized off the shore of Port Fourchon. 19 men were on board. Six men were rescued the day of the incident, six died, and seven still remain missing. News 10 reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard for the latest answers […]
