TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 10/12/21, 12:25 p.m.: Police have identified this morning’s shooting victim as Robert Abraham. In a Facebook post, Tulsa police said Abraham approached two maintenance workers at the complex, told them he had a gun and that he would shoot them. The workers began to leave. One of the workers said another man came out of an apartment holding a gun. That man argued with Abraham, then shot him. The suspect then ran off.

TULSA, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO