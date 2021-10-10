Boxer Tyson Fury Says ‘No Such Thing’ as Drake Curse After Beating Deontay Wilder
Boxer Tyson Fury wants people to know there's no such thing as the Drake curse after Fury recently received support from Drizzy. Last night (Oct. 9), Fury KO'd Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of their much-anticipated trilogy heavyweight bout. Following the match, Fury hopped on Instagram to post on his story about the huge victory. In one post, he shot down the infamous Drake curse theories. "@ChampagnePapi curse? No such thing pal," Fury wrote along with a crying laughing emoji. "GK x OVO," he added.bozemanskissfm.com
