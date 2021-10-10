Montezuma-Cortez softball wins Western Slope title
They’ll go down as one of the most successful classes to ever play Panthers softball. Playing in front of a packed house at Englehart Field in their final regular season home, Montezuma-Cortez turned the afternoon into a celebration for multiple reasons. With the 3A Western Slope League title on the line, the Panthers kept their composure to dispatch Cedaredge in a doubleheader sweep 23-15 and 20-6 to cap the regular season as league co-champions with Meeker.www.the-journal.com
Comments / 0