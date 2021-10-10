CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortez, CO

Montezuma-Cortez softball wins Western Slope title

By Ben Bradley
the-journal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey’ll go down as one of the most successful classes to ever play Panthers softball. Playing in front of a packed house at Englehart Field in their final regular season home, Montezuma-Cortez turned the afternoon into a celebration for multiple reasons. With the 3A Western Slope League title on the line, the Panthers kept their composure to dispatch Cedaredge in a doubleheader sweep 23-15 and 20-6 to cap the regular season as league co-champions with Meeker.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cortez, CO
City
Montezuma, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Meeker, CO
City
Cedaredge, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Western Slope League#Wsl
