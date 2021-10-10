CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

FBI Torpedoes Submarine Spy Plot

By Neal Freyman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS authorities arrested a Navy engineer and his wife after they allegedly tried selling top-secret information on nuclear submarines to a foreign government. Key word: tried. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, the couple arrested on espionage charges, sent a package to a foreign country containing Navy documents and instructions on how to communicate via an encrypted platform, according to the DOJ. But the package got flagged to the FBI, whose agents then posed as a foreign official to spy on the spies.

The Independent

Capitol rioter accused of spraying chemicals on police was able to enlist in the army despite FBI probe

An accused Capitol rioter who was accused of spraying law enforcement with a chemical irritant on 6 January was allowed to enrol in the US Army months after, a report alleges. James Phillip Mault, 29, was taken into custody last week at Fort Bragg, a military installation in North Carolina, having been with the US Army for five months. According to The Washington Post, he was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division and his connection to January’s riot only recently came to light within the army. Lt Col Uriah Orland, a Pentagon spokesman,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Woke US 'submarine spies' first offered secrets to unknown foreign power two YEARS ago and wanted to meet their operatives for DRINKS: Believed they were going to be 'extracted' from the US, court documents reveal

A Navy nuclear submarine engineer smuggled secret documents out of work page-by-page to sell to foreign spies, invited them to meet him for a drink, and thanked them for offering to 'extract' him from the US, court papers claim. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his 'woke' wife, Diana Toebbe, 45, are...
MILITARY
POLITICO

Maryland husband and wife arrested in nuclear submarine spy case

A Maryland couple were arrested Saturday and accused of trying to sell military secrets to a foreign power. According to the Department of Justice, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested in Jefferson County, W. Va., where they were allegedly attempting to sell information about the design of nuclear reactors on American submarines to someone they thought was an agent of another country — but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.
MARYLAND STATE
State
West Virginia State
US News and World Report

Couple in Submarine Spy Case to Remain Held; Hearing Set

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Maryland couple charged in a plot to sell sensitive U.S. submarine secrets to a foreign government will remain behind bars for now, a judge said Tuesday in granting a detention request from prosecutors. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe each made brief appearances in federal court in Martinsburg,...
MARTINSBURG, WV
IBTimes

Maryland Couple Arrested For Selling US Submarine Nuclear Secrets To Undercover FBI Agent

A couple from Annapolis, Maryland, has been arrested for selling nuclear secrets to an undercover FBI agent, who they believed was a representative of a foreign government. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, have been accused of violating the Atomic Energy Act for intentionally trying to profit off of information, which they knew was restricted data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships, to a foreign power.
MARYLAND STATE
editorials24.com

FBI Arrests Federal Employee Selling Restricted Data on Nuclear Submarines for Cryptocurrency – News Editorials 99

A U.S. government employee has been arrested on espionage-related charges after he attempted to sell restricted data on the design of nuclear-powered warships to a foreign government. The federal employee asked to be paid in monero cryptocurrency. “I am very aware of the risks of blockchain analysis of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and believe monero gives both of us excellent deniability,” he told an undercover FBI agent.
MILITARY
The Week

FBI sting to catch Navy spy was apparently aided by the foreign country approached to buy U.S. nuclear secrets

Federal prosecutors said Monday that they will seek pretrial detention for Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, an unassuming suburban Maryland couple arrested Saturday and charged with trying to sell "restricted data" to an unidentified foreign government for $5 million in cryptocurrency. The Toebbes were arrested in West Virginia during what the FBI says was their latest "dead drop" of closely guarded U.S. nuclear submarine secrets for an undercover agent they believed represented the foreign government.
MILITARY
USNI News

FBI Arrests Navy Nuclear Engineer, Wife Accused of Selling Submarine Secrets

An Annapolis, Md., couple with U.S. Navy ties were arrested Saturday and charged with espionage-related charges after passing classified documents to FBI agents posing as members of an unspecified country, according to unsealed court documents. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were both charged with one count each of conspiracy to communicate...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
