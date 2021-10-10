FBI Torpedoes Submarine Spy Plot
US authorities arrested a Navy engineer and his wife after they allegedly tried selling top-secret information on nuclear submarines to a foreign government. Key word: tried. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, the couple arrested on espionage charges, sent a package to a foreign country containing Navy documents and instructions on how to communicate via an encrypted platform, according to the DOJ. But the package got flagged to the FBI, whose agents then posed as a foreign official to spy on the spies.www.morningbrew.com
