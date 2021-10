Back in the fall of 2019, the Communities of Color Coalition (C3) made the initial transition from a volunteer based non-profit to an operational one by hiring their first Executive Director, jacque julien. Shortly after her arrival, the COVID-19 pandemic made its appearance. Primarily an advocacy organization focused on systemic change, C3 quickly responded to the emergent needs of communities dealing with the dual pandemics of COVID-19 and systemic racism. That responsiveness and pivoting has led to the organization now staffing 17 employees and serving upwards of 2,500 Washington families annually.

