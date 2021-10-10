Tom Brady, Antonio Brown lead Bucs past Dolphins in 45-17 romp
Tom Brady passed for 411 yards and matched his season high of five touchdowns to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 45-17 victory over the visiting Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Antonio Brown caught seven passes for 124 yards and two scores and Mike Evans had six receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Giovani Bernard also had a touchdown catch and Leonard Fournette tacked on a scoring run for the Buccaneers (4-1).www.gwinnettdailypost.com
