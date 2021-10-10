Tom Brady, Antonio Brown lead Bucs past Dolphins in 45-17 romp

I wanted the 49ers to keep Jimmy Garoppolo. I was angry that the 49ers did not trade for Tom Brady. Do I make any sense? We all are enraged that the 49ers did not pursue Tom Brady. This front office did not want to draft Patrick Mahomes. Were they out of their minds to say no to Brady? Let us dial down a notch and try to analyze what happened.

