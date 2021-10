HANOVER, N.H. — The Big Green trailed by two in the second half, but surged back to send the game into overtime, Saturday evening. A free kick from sophomore midfielder Tom Collins knotted the game at two with just eight minutes remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime. A Princeton goal in the 102nd minute was the difference in the game and Dartmouth fell 3-2. Dartmouth (0-7) fell behind early in the first half. The Tigers scored in the 10th minute to take a 1-0 advantage. The rest of the first half of play went back and forth following that point. Senior goalkeeper Alex Budnik made four saves in the first 45 minutes to keep the Big Green alive and the score at half stayed 1-0.

14 DAYS AGO