North Dallas renovation project: A look at the kitchen renovations

North Dallas High School is currently in the midst of $46.5 million building renovation that includes a new athletic facility with a 2,000-seat competition gym. The Dallas ISD school board approved the renovation project at its December 2018 meeting, and renovations began in December 2020. Improvements to the interior of the building include a new heating and air conditioning system, a new kitchen, new floors, and new ceilings. Today, we look at the renovations in the kitchen area.