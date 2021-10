PREGAME: The Bobcats (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky) moved up one spot this week to No. 9 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. The Wildcats (2-3, 1-1) are ranked 19th. Weber State has beaten MSU three straight times, including a 34-24 win at Stewart Stadium in 2018, the last time both teams faced each other. The Wildcats are coming off a bye and would be in serious jeopardy of missing the playoffs if the lose on Saturday.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO