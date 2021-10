HILLSDALE COUNTY— Hillsdale County prep volleyball teams returned to game action in week 7 matchups on Tuesday night. Here are the results for the games in Hillsdale County. Waldron traveled to the Litchfield Terriers on Tuesday night. The Spartans defeated the Terriers in three sets; 15-18, 25-17, and 26-24. Spartan head coach Katina Fellabaum said she saw great things from their players during the matchups, and the Spartans look forward to the next matchups on Thursday.

