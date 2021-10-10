News & Recent Events

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM TUESDAY FOR GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE EAST BAY HILLS, AND THE EAST BAY VALLEYS--- Gusty northerly winds and dry conditions late Sunday evening through late Tuesday afternoon for the interior areas of the North Bay mountains, the East Bay hills, and the East Bay valleys... A strong inside slider will move southward through the Great Basin late Sunday into Monday, with increasing offshore gradients expected. North winds will quickly increase late Sunday night, especially over more interior portions of the North and East Bay... The gradient becomes north to northeast Monday night into Tuesday. These winds, combined with low humidity and dry fuels, may result in critical fire weather conditions.