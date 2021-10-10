Sam Wilson: Congress must act now to for fair drug prices

Who remembers last summer? The intensely hot days, the historic drought, the smoke-filled skies that stung our eyes and made our throats raw. The massive Greenwood Fire and the rare closure of the entire BWCAW. The constant news reports of droughts, the killer heat waves and huge wildfires in the West. At the same time the floods in the East and the hurricanes that tore through the Southeast which then drowned many in the Northeast. The daily reports of similar events that occurred around the world that are growing in number and severity each year. Each of these tragic extreme weather events are being amplified by our worsening and accelerating climate crisis, which we still have not decided to address.

DULUTH, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO