Researchers develop AI system to improve eye disease detection
A group of international researchers from Australia, China, and the United States have developed an AI system that can detect and monitor retinal diseases on a larger scale. The researchers from Monash University, Sun Yat-sen University, Beijing Eaglevision Technology, Beijing Tongren Eye Centre, Capital Medical University, and University of Miami Miller School have developed the comprehensive AI retinal expert (CARE) system.www.zdnet.com
