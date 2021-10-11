CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers develop AI system to improve eye disease detection

By Aimee Chanthadavong
ZDNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of international researchers from Australia, China, and the United States have developed an AI system that can detect and monitor retinal diseases on a larger scale. The researchers from Monash University, Sun Yat-sen University, Beijing Eaglevision Technology, Beijing Tongren Eye Centre, Capital Medical University, and University of Miami Miller School have developed the comprehensive AI retinal expert (CARE) system.

