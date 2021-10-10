CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don Walton: Wishart urges fellow senators to think big when it comes to pandemic funds

By DON WALTON Lincoln Journal Star
Norfolk Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat might be a good guiding light in choosing projects and programs that will be funded by a billion dollars in federal pandemic recovery assistance. Targeted new development at designated water resource, recreation and tourism sites; creation of a national agricultural research center at UNL's Innovation Campus focused on flooding, drought and the impact of climate change on agriculture; creation of a rural health complex at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

