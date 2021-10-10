CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Baking bread in my commercial marsal Pizza oven

By Elevated1
thefreshloaf.com
 6 days ago

Hey guys I have a gas Marsal brick lined deck oven and looking to use it for baking bread for starting heroes/subs next year at my pizzeria. I want to get my recipe down and work flow first. I don't want to invest in a bread oven just yet. I have the Marsal as well as a Cuppone electric deck oven that I use for my pizzas which has top and bottom control unlike the Marsal.

www.thefreshloaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
sgmagazine.com

Learn to bake bread at the all-new Tiong Bahru Bakery Sourdough Workshop

For years, Tiong Bahru Bakery has kept the Singapore public satisfied with its delicious sourdough bakes, and now the homegrown cafe chain is ready to kick things up a notch by imparting their knowledge of sourdough-making to all those who seek. Presenting the brand new TBB Sourdough Workshop, this experience...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Oven#Bread#Pizzas#Food Drink#Marsal Pizza
thefreshloaf.com

Bread matching

You forgot sour cream in your borscht! Otherwise, that's a classic combo in Russia, very nicely done. I posted my butternut squash soup the other day with the t65 bread I made. Always something good to put with bread ! Bread elevates every meal . Beautiful Borscht. I've never made it but certainly will now that I've seen yours. I get gorgeous beets here and we eat them all the time. Good to see a post from you. c.
FOOD & DRINKS
reviewed.com

Move over cauliflower crust, this frozen chickpea crust pizza is my new favorite

Pizza is my favorite food, whether it's a wood-fired pie or a greasy slice served on a paper plate—I'm not picky. But when it comes to frozen pizzas, my palate gets a bit more discerning. Catchy jingles and clever commercials abound for the pizza you'll find in grocery store freezer sections across the country, yet the production value of the pizza itself rarely matches the material used to market it. Tasteless, cardboard-like crust, too little cheese, and sparse toppings are just a few of the frozen pizza pitfalls I've witnessed over the years, so I was delighted to find a tasty, vegetarian-friendly option that soars above and beyond the rest: Banza Supreme Frozen Pizza (available at Amazon).
RECIPES
brandeating.com

Mountain Mike's Bakes New Angry Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Mountain Mike's embraces the football season by introducing the new Angry Buffalo Chicken Pizza, which is meant to offer the taste of Buffalo chicken wings on a pizza. Mountain Mike's Angry Buffalo Chicken Pizza comes topped with creamy garlic white sauce, grilled chicken tossed in Frank's Xtra Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce, sliced onions, diced celery, green onions, and a a drizzle of wing sauce.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thefreshloaf.com

Sourdough bread is flat - please help

I managed to learn a tip from a bakery, he mentioned to keep the starter without a lid for some time and then cover it. It just worked great and the rye starter was rising and bubbly. But when i went to make a rye bread, mixed the rye flour with some AP flour, again it rose well but i could not bake it the same day.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Creating a Nancy Silverton Grape Starter

A while back I reached out to Mariana about a comment she had made regarding keeping a starter's microflora consistent with the use of white flour. That led to some back and forth DM's, and in the end, I am in the process of attempting to create a Nancy Silverton grape starter. I may be building the starter and sharing my data/observations so far, but this post is as much Mariana's as it is mine. She has guided me through it step-by-step!
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Gluten Free Turmeric Sourdough with Milk Tangzhong

I like to try my hand at many things, as everything can help to improve ones understanding and techniques, so i've been delving into gluten free baking even though I don't need to. Plus, it gives me the chance to try flours which are usually ignored by the gluten tolerant world which I think is a shame. I also have a sister who is a coeliac so no stranger to what they go through.
RECIPES
bakingbusiness.com

Avoid those burning issues when baking artisan breads

Bakers need to be careful in selecting an oven, or they may get burned in more ways than one. A direct-fired oven, for instance, may overbake the bread or even burn the crust if it isn’t heated correctly. “Direct-fired heat can be a little too intense for some breads that...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Sesame Sourdough - 1st loaf with new baking steel and new starter

Lots of firsts in this loaf, so not sure any conclusions can be drawn from any one part of it, but overall, the combination produced a really nice loaf (for me anyway). - New starter (not really done yet, but I got impatient) Recipe. Something simple with toasted sesame seeds....
RECIPES
Thrillist

Domino's Debuts Oven-Baked Dips Made with Tons of Cheese

Domino's is a faithful port in any storm. You know what you're going to get, no matter where in the world you order. Domino's pizza is like the math of food, universally understood. And now, the brand is adding a new side item to the equation. The company is now...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Domino's New Oven-Baked Dips Come In 3 Gooey Flavors

Eagle-eyed Domino's fans may have noticed a recent change to the pizza chain's menu that is sure to excite anyone who likes melty, ooey-gooey cheese. (Let's be real, who doesn't?) The restaurant has quietly introduced a new trio of items perfect for dunking, sharing, and cheese-pulling, Chew Boom reports. They're called oven-baked dips, and they're warm, decadent, and available in both sweet and savory flavors on Dominos' newly named "breads and oven-baked dips" menu category.
RESTAURANTS
HuffingtonPost

How To Turn Grocery Store Salad Kits Into A Full-Fledged Meal

Pre-packaged salad kits are a boon to many a busy schedule. You’ve seen them in grocery stores, bagged up in the produce aisle, complete with lettuce, mix-ins and a packet of dressing. They take the work out of washing, drying and chopping; the thought out of topping; and help people...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Rye breads

I'll second that recommendation. Be sure to look at the links to blogs on the theryebaker website; many of them are European bakers. I think Europeans appreciate rye breads more than Americans do. albacore. Oct 4 2021 - 1:15pm. To get the best from rye, you really need the acidity...
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Seeded Loaf Success...Finally

After many attempts, I finally achieved a light, (fairly) lofty seeded loaf, while utilizing a pretty high percentage of non-white flour. The first experiments were tasty but pretty dense. However, I will be cutting back on total volume next time as this dough literally filled the clay baker from edge to edge, resulting in...a torpedo! The texture of the crumb is divine...soft and springy without being gummy. I may have gotten even a little more loft if I had scored a little deeper--I think the crumb structure looks a little tight at the top. I never quite know how to score the longer loaves. Parallel slashes always result in broken bands across the top. Any advice on the best way to score this type of loaf would be appreciated--I may just let it do its thing next time and go for a 'natural' score. I used a long, thin clay baker, rather than a traditional batard or boule, in an attempt to make a more toaster-friendly bake.
FOOD & DRINKS
newmilfordspectrum.com

Make wood-fired pizza at home with this 2-in-1 portable pizza oven

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie (made in this Deco Chef Outdoor Pizza Oven with 2-in-1 Pizza and Grill for $249.99 at Amazon, that’s amore!. For those aspiring chefs who want to take their pizza game to a Mario Brothers-level tier of excellence, this portable pizza oven should do the trick.
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

11 best bread makers for delicious and easy home baking

Whether you love the smell of freshly baked bread wafting through your home or you’ve been inspired to cook your own loaves after watching the Great British Bake Off, a bread maker will do the hard work for you. These clever kitchen appliances take the guesswork out of baking, and...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy