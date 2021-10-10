CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Recap | #MINvCOL

By Minnesota United FC
mnufc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter receiving word that midfielder Emanuel Reynoso’s red card from last weekend’s game against FC Dallas would be rescinded, Minnesota United held out hope that even with players absent on international duty, they could pull off a home win against the Colorado Rapids. After nabbing an early goal and going up a man 15 minutes into the second half, it looked like the Loons would do just that. But it all came apart for the home side in the final 20 minutes as MNUFC conceded three goals to fall 3-1 to the visitors.

www.mnufc.com

Comments / 0

Related
mnufc.com

First Touches | #MINvCOL

Minnesota United’s last game was a scoreless draw against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium. Midfielder Emanuel Reynoso was shown a red card in the 89th minute of the game, meaning he will be unavailable for this week’s game against the Rapids, pending appeal. The draw was Minnesota’s second-straight at Toyota...
MLS
mnufc.com

Storylines Presented by BMW | #MINvCOL

TURNAROUND, BRIGHT EYES: As evidenced by the results since he’s taken the helm, Colorado Rapids Head Coach Robin Fraser is exactly the kind of coach the team needed at exactly the right time. In 2019, the Rapids were trying to pull off the monumental task of transitioning the franchise out of the Tim Howard era and into whatever came next. Anthony Hudson’s disastrous tenure as head coach (8-26-9) came to an end midway through the season following remarks where he bemoaned the lack of marquee players on the team and the overall poor quality of the roster. Following Conor Casey’s interim tenure, Fraser was brought in from Toronto FC and sparked an immediate three-game win streak and won five of their last seven, narrowly missing the playoffs with a roster not that much different from the one Hudson had whinged about. In 2020, Colorado finished fifth in the Western Conference, only to be brought low by Minnesota United in the Round One at Allianz Field. This year, they’re a top three team in the conference and look pretty comfortable there — certainly more comfortable than the sagging LA Galaxy did. Fraser has molded a roster founded on the steady hand of captain and holding midfielder Jack Price into a fun, exciting side packed with young talent from Cole Bassett to Jonathan Lewis to recent international signing Lucas Esteves. The Rapids will come into this week’s matchup in Saint Paul not only with the goal of solidifying that homefield advantage in Round One this year, but also looking for a bit of payback for their ignominious exit last year at the hands of the Loons.
MLS
thewoodword.org

RECAP: Pacers Away Games

There were four total away games this week for the Marywood Pacers. However, not everyone came home with a win. The women’s soccer team headed to Edwardsville, Pennsylvania to take on Wilkes University. After two goals scored within minutes of each other in the first half, freshman forward Melissa Boles scored the sole goal for the Pacers. She was assisted by junior forward Elizabeth Levine.
SOCCER
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers-Purdue game recap

The sophomore wide receiver took advantage of extended playing time by catching two passes for 105 yards. His 51-yard reception in the second quarter helped set up a field goal, and his 54-yard catch to open the second half set up the touchdown that gave the Gophers the lead for good.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
mnufc.com

Training Quotes | #MINvCOL

“If you look at the 90 minutes, which we’ve done, tried to analyze it, I don’t think we started particularly well but we certainly finished well. The fact that their goalkeeper [Phelipe] got man of the match, and after the game, he’s talking about it being his best performance within the first team, I think that tells you everything you need to know. We certainly had three of four great opportunities and that’s really the disappointment. But certainly wasn’t the performance, we were pleased with the performance.”
SPORTS
mnufc.com

Preview | #MINvCOL

COL: 13-5-9 (6-4-3 on the road) MIN: 10-9-8 (8-3-2 at home) Saturday night's game in Frisco was a tight one, featuring a goal reversed by video review, more than 10 shots taken by each team and a questionable red card in the waning minutes for Emanuel Reynoso. Ultimately it was a tale of two goalkeepers, with Tyler Miller and Phelipe making the saves to keep their teams in the game for a scoreless draw. Up next, MNUFC will face the Colorado Rapids at Allianz Field. The Loons and the Rapids have already met twice this year with both games going Colorado's way on their home turf. Homefield advantage goes to Minnesota this time around, though, and they’ll need every bit of it. With multiple players on national team duty, MNUFC will need to lean into this advantage and come prepared if they want to take down the Rapids and earn a vital three points this weekend.
MLS
svinews.com

Weekend Sports Recap

The Star Valley Braves bounced back from a disappointing Homecoming loss a week ago to defeat the Powell Panthers 29-13 on Braves Field in a pivotal 3A West battle on Friday. Taft McClure threw for 237 yards and connected on three touchdowns from the quarterback position with two of them going to Winston Green. Green added a rushing touchdown and had over 180 total yards and three scores. For the second consecutive game the Braves’ defeats scored a safety.
SPORTS
mnufc.com

Postgame Quotes | #MINvCOL

“Hugely disappointing. We got ourselves in a really good spot. 1-nil up. Down to 10 men. Two great chances straight after. Fraga [Franco Fragapane] and Adrien [Hunou] and we probably needed the other goal because they were in a no lose really situation. I think they virtually clinched. I said it at halftime, I thought the next goal was going to be huge, because they’ve got a lot of belief in the group at this moment, they have, you can see that. But, I thought we started the game very well. We looked really bright with our play, but we couldn’t get the second goal in. You know, you hear me say it all the time, goals change games and when them opportunities arise, in a game like today, then you have to take them because they’ll change the course of the game. And then we didn’t manage the spare man well enough that we had. We got desperate. Started to play longer balls. We started to play nearly five on the front so there wasn’t room to run into, no room to play. And we played into their hands a little bit. So, hugely disappointing. It would have been a great win for us if we would have gotten the three points when you look at the league table. But, now, hey, six games to go we’re in the playoffs. It’s all to play for.”
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Bassett
Person
Franco Fragapane
Person
Lucas Esteves
Person
Adrien Hunou
Person
William Yarbrough
Person
Michael Barrios
Person
Ethan Finlay
Person
Brent Kallman
chatsports.com

Hurricanes prospects preseason recap

The deadline for NHL teams to finalize their rosters is Monday at 5 p.m. and the Hurricanes are close to finalizing their roster. This training camp, we’ve gotten a good look at prospects such as Seth Jarvis, Jamieson Rees and Jack Drury. With limited roster space, the Hurricanes will be hard pressed to find a spot for all three. Still, each of the three prospects have had encouraging moments that bode well for the future of the franchise. I’ll break down some of the major storylines from training camp from a prospects standpoint as well as a few other things that I noticed from camp.
NHL
mnufc.com

Community Work Round-Up

Minnesota United is proud of bringing its communities together and using the world’s game of soccer to be a vehicle and platform in effecting change in the world. Our soccer pillars — soccer, youth enrichment, inclusivity & diversity and greener goals — define our community mission and build upon our club’s core values — resilience, inclusivity, dedication, excellence, winning, teamwork and respect.
SOCCER
mnufc.com

The Notebook: The Time Is Now

It was a tough loss. Minnesota was up a man and only found the back of the net once as they lost 1-3 against the Colorado Rapids at home. The match started off in the Loons’ favor as Emanuel Reynoso sent a through ball past the Rapids’ defenders to Franco Fragapane. Fragapane then slotted the ball back to Adrien Hunou who threaded the ball through two defenders’ legs and into the back of the net. Through the remainder of the first half, Minnesota and Colorado created some opportunities, but neither could put one on the board. A little over 10 minutes into the second half, Hunou had a break away that was obstructed by defender Danny Wilson. The referee gave Wilson a red card, giving Minnesota the man advantage. But in the 70th minute, Tyler Miller committed a foul inside the box that changed the momentum of the game. After video review, Colorado took the penalty and tied the game 1-1. Being a man down wasn’t going to stop them as they scored another goal in the 84th minute. In extra time, Lucas Esteves finished a third goal to give Colorado the 1-3 win over Minnesota.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rapids#Minnesota United#Recap#Fc Dallas#Loons#Mnufc#Fragapane#Frenchman#Argentine
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City resumes after international break eager to conquer FC Cincinnati

Orlando City dives into its final six-game postseason push on Saturday with a road game against FC Cincinnati, seeking a second straight playoff berth. The last stretch will look different than the Lions previously expected. After holding a strong position at second in the Eastern Conference for most of the season, they skidded to drop to fourth. Now coach Oscar Pareja said the team is acutely ...
MLS
soundersfc.com

HOUvSEA Starting XI: Will Bruin leads the line as Cristian Roldan, Xavier Arreaga return

RWB: Kelyn Rowe (22) RCB: Shane O’Neill (27) Substitutes: Stefan Cleveland (30), Spencer Richey (18), Nouhou (5), Alex Roldan (16), Danny Leyva (75), Ethan Dobbelaere (45), Nico Benezet (20), Léo Chú (23) Lineup Notes:. Cristian Roldan and Xavier Arreaga return to the lineup after missing the last match through international...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Revolution Play To 2-2 Draw With Chicago Fire FC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution (20-4-6; 66 pts.) battled Chicago Fire FC (7-16-7; 30 pts.) to a 2-2 draw on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Wilfrid Kaptoum delivered the opening goal of the match on an unassisted tally from the top of the box in the 47th minute. After Chicago’s Álvaro Medrán netted the equalizer for the visitors in the 49th minute, Gustavo Bou converted on Carles Gil’s assist for the in the 76th minute. Chicago closed the scoring in the 88th minute behind Ignacio Aliseda’s goal from Brian Gutierrez’s assist. New England’s lead in the Supporters’ Shield standings...
MLS
KXAN

Austin FC’s two-game home winning streak ends with loss to Minnesota

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a two-week international break for World Cup qualifying, Austin FC returned to action on Saturday, but the momentum it had going into the break didn’t carry over, as the Live Oaks lost, 1-0, to Minnesota. The loss snaps a two-game winning streak Austin had at Q2 Stadium. Franco Fragapane scored the […]
MLS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City sparks two-game scoring streak with win over FC Cincinnati

Orlando City flew into its final six-game stretch of the postseason push with a 1-0 win on Saturday night at FC Cincinnati, reinforcing the team’s position in the top layer of the Eastern Conference. Júnior Urso thundered into the match to power the Lions. The midfielder tested a low, skipping shot toward the corner of the Cincinnati goal once, then buried the same shot in the 13th minute to ...
MLS
KXRM

Colorado extends Arizona skid to 18 games with 34-0 shutout

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Buffaloes used touchdowns from their defense and special teams to snap a four-game skid with a 34-0 win over winless Arizona. The loss extended the Wildcats’ school record losing streak to 18 games dating to a 35-30 win at Colorado in 2019. The Wildcats had played better of late […]
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy