Recap | #MINvCOL

“Hugely disappointing. We got ourselves in a really good spot. 1-nil up. Down to 10 men. Two great chances straight after. Fraga [Franco Fragapane] and Adrien [Hunou] and we probably needed the other goal because they were in a no lose really situation. I think they virtually clinched. I said it at halftime, I thought the next goal was going to be huge, because they’ve got a lot of belief in the group at this moment, they have, you can see that. But, I thought we started the game very well. We looked really bright with our play, but we couldn’t get the second goal in. You know, you hear me say it all the time, goals change games and when them opportunities arise, in a game like today, then you have to take them because they’ll change the course of the game. And then we didn’t manage the spare man well enough that we had. We got desperate. Started to play longer balls. We started to play nearly five on the front so there wasn’t room to run into, no room to play. And we played into their hands a little bit. So, hugely disappointing. It would have been a great win for us if we would have gotten the three points when you look at the league table. But, now, hey, six games to go we’re in the playoffs. It’s all to play for.”

