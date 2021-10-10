CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, KS

Flood Watch issued for Allen, Woodson by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Allen; Woodson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * a portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson. * Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * Storms producing high rainfall rates will continue to affect southeast Kansas early this morning which may result in some minor flooding.

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
