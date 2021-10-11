CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

LHS, NK Get Pairings for IHSAA Football Sectional

 5 days ago

The Vincennes Lincoln Alices and North Knox Warriors have their pairings for the IHSAA Football Sectionals set for Friday, October 22nd. The Alices face Princeton at Tiger Stadium in their opener that evening. The other game in LHS’ side of the bracket has the winner of that game playing the winner of Edgewood at Washington in Round 2. The other side of that 3A bracket has Brown County at Pike Central, and Sullivan at Owen Valley.

