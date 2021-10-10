Earth baked rock brownies turn up at Pearl City High School’s Purple Tree Planting Project
Okay, I got another incredible find from yesterday's Purple Tree Planting Project dig! The PCHS Robotics Club volunteer pictured came across this rock that looks like a petrified brownie while digging with her team in one of the AB building tree holes. It may have fallen out of a construction workers lunch box back in 1971. Or, maybe it wasn't a popular dessert item in the PCHS cafeteria line back then.www.mypearlcity.com
