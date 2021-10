Breaking up is not easy. No matter the reason it is stressful. I was horrible with breakups. I broke up with my first boyfriend over the phone and then ignored him as if we never even were together. With my second boyfriend, I wanted to break up for 6 months and couldn’t find the courage to. I ended up dating him for a year, half of which I was just waiting for a good moment to break up. With my third boyfriend, I broke up in a very dry manner, over text, and blocked him immediately after.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO