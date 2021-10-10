CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrick Gold is Shiny at the Moment

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am bullish on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) because its share price appears to be quite cheap at the moment, even as operations and the balance sheet are stronger than ever. Barrick Gold Corporation is a mining, heavy equipment, and engineering corporation that produces gold and copper from 16 reserves. It also engages in mine exploration and development in 13 countries across the world. The company has over 20,000 employees and was the largest gold mining company in the world, until Newmont Corporation’s acquisition of Goldcorp in 2019.

Elko Daily Free Press

Barrick reports third-quarter production

Barrick Gold Corp. produced 1.09 million ounces of gold in the third quarter, with its share of Nevada Gold Mines production at 495,000 ounces, and the company stated it remains on track to reach its guidance for gold production this year. Companywide production was down, however, from 1.16 million ounces...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Elko Daily Free Press

Watch now: Miner Barrick Output Rises

Miner Barrick Gold Corp reported on Thursday that its gold production increased 5% in the third quarter. The report comes on the heels of a massive spike in production at its Veladero Mine in Argentina. The second-largest gold miner in the world also said its 4th quarter production should be strong. Veladero’s copper production increased 4.16%, and Barrick stock rose over 3% in early trading.
METAL MINING
investing.com

Barrick's gold output rises nearly 5% sequentially on Argentine mine boost

(Reuters) -Miner Barrick Gold Corp, on Thursday reported a nearly 5% rise in third-quarter gold production from the previous three months, as output jumped at its Veladero mine in Argentina. Barrick, the world's second-largest gold miner by reserves, also reiterated its annual output forecast, saying that fourth-quarter production was set...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Barrick reports Q3 sales of 1.07 million ounces

(Kitco News) - Barrick Gold (ABX) reported preliminary Q3 sales of 1.07 million ounces of gold and 101 million pounds of copper, as well as preliminary Q3 production of 1.09 million ounces of gold and 100 million pounds of copper. The firm says they remain on track to achieve 2021...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mining.com

Barrick Gold boosts automation at Kibali

Barrick Gold’s (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the first underground operation built in the African nation, is holding to its title as the world’s most highly automated subterranean bullion mine, chief executive Mark Bristow said on Friday. Speaking at a tour of...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Barrick Gold targets life-of-mine extensions in Mali

Barrick Gold Corp.’s [ABX-TSX, GOLD-NYSE] Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex is set to remain a major contributor to the Malian [West Africa] economy well into the future as the company continues to replace the ore depleted by mining, said Barrick President and CEO Mark Bristow. Barrick has gold and copper mining operations...
METAL MINING
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Barrick Gold Stock Slips on Bear Note, Rising Bond Yields

The shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) are down 2.5% to trade at $19.11 this morning, as buillion prices drop on a rebound in U.S. bond yields, despite a cooling U.S. dollar. The miner also received a price-target cut from Bernstein earlier to $26.50 from $27.50. The brokerage bunch is...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Barrick ramps up new underground gold mine at Loulo-Gounkoto

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Importantly, Bristow pointed out that through successful exploration, Loulo-Gounkoto is on track to increase mineral reserves net of...
METAL MINING
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Anticipating the Moment of Launch

The price of gold reached $1765 twice last week after falling to the support level of $1722, the lowest price in nearly two months. Trading this week will start stable around $1760, at a time when the markets are awaiting the announcement of US jobs numbers, whose results affect the current market expectations towards the approaching date of tightening the policy of the US Federal Reserve.
MARKETS
investing.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.09%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Financials , Consumer Services and Industrials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.09% to hit a new 1-month high, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.75%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 0.50%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Stock Market News: Banks Shine, Indices Rise, More Earnings This Week

Market Indexes: It was another up week, with good earnings from major banks, and ongoing stronger energy prices supporting the market. The DOW had its biggest rise since June, and the S&P had its biggest rise since July. Reuters reported:. “Wall Street’s main indexes rallied on Thursday, boosted by technology...
STOCKS
investing.com

Got $10,000? Top 3 Stocks to Buy Now

The year ahead is highly unpredictable. We have no idea if the economic recovery will be as strong as we expect. Meanwhile, there’s plenty of debate about the pace and extent of inflation in 2022. Looking for stocks to buy now is relatively tricky. Nevertheless, here are my top three...
STOCKS
investing.com

Will Crude Oil Price Breakout Signal Rising Interest Rates?

When crude oil prices rise, investors typically think of an improving global economy. But when crude oil price rises sharply (by a large amount over a short duration), investors worry about supply issues and/or inflation. Currently, both concerns are becoming more and more evident by the day. I highlighted growing concerns about an energy crisis due to rising oil and natural gas prices.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

3 No-Brainer Stocks To Buy In The Financial Sector

With rising yields and persistent concerns about inflation, it might be prudent to consider making a deposit into some of the top names in the financial sector at this time. The Federal Reserve has all but confirmed that interest rate hikes are coming shortly and that tapering of central bank asset purchases is also on the horizon, which is expected to benefit financial stocks in a big way going forward. Investors should also be attracted to the prospects of a global economic recovery, which could improve loan activity and boost consumer spending going forward.
STOCKS
investing.com

What to Watch for in the CNR (TSX:CNR) Stock Earnings Report This Week

Earnings season is upon us, and Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) will be reporting its earnings on Oct. 19 this week. Let’s look at what investors can expect, especially after the tumultuous year the company has had. Unaware? Let me update you CNR stock came out of a battle to be...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

2 Top Canadian Commodity Stocks to Buy Right Now

Commodity stocks are among the high-flyers many investors didn’t see coming. Indeed, a bull market in commodities has taken this relatively undervalued sector to levels that may be considered reasonably valued of late. Hit hard by the pandemic, many investors sought to limit exposure to commodities, and for good reason....
MARKETS
investing.com

Energy & Precious Metals - Weekly Review and Calendar Ahead

Investing.com - Natural gas bulls have penciled in anywhere from $7 to double-digit pricing for this winter as worryingly low storage and underwhelming production of the fuel contrasts with expectations for bone-chilling cold. Yet, the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects Henry Hub’s spot contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Bitcoin Eyes Record Highs as Futures-Based ETF Within Sight

Investing.com – Bitcoin scaled $60,000 this week and is closing in on all-time highs, amid growing optimism a futures-based bitcoin exchange-traded fund could be approved as soon as next week, and eventually lay out the carpet for a bitcoin ETF. BTC/USD jumped 8% to $61,097, and is just shy of...
STOCKS

