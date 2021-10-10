Barrick Gold is Shiny at the Moment

With rising yields and persistent concerns about inflation, it might be prudent to consider making a deposit into some of the top names in the financial sector at this time. The Federal Reserve has all but confirmed that interest rate hikes are coming shortly and that tapering of central bank asset purchases is also on the horizon, which is expected to benefit financial stocks in a big way going forward. Investors should also be attracted to the prospects of a global economic recovery, which could improve loan activity and boost consumer spending going forward.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO