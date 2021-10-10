Barrick Gold is Shiny at the Moment
I am bullish on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) because its share price appears to be quite cheap at the moment, even as operations and the balance sheet are stronger than ever. Barrick Gold Corporation is a mining, heavy equipment, and engineering corporation that produces gold and copper from 16 reserves. It also engages in mine exploration and development in 13 countries across the world. The company has over 20,000 employees and was the largest gold mining company in the world, until Newmont Corporation’s acquisition of Goldcorp in 2019.www.investing.com
Comments / 0