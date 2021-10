It’s the briefest of pauses—the moment where Noomi Rapace’s Maria becomes totally besotted with the sheep-human hybrid at the heart of Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Lamb. In the dark of night, and at the tail end of a new crop of sheep being born, Maria and her husband Ingvar (Hilmir Snær Guðnason) have welcomed into this world any number of baby lambs, each being lovingly licked and doted on by their mothers. And yet, when the final creature to be born turns out to be not quite lamb, nor quite human, it takes only an instant for Rapace to decide she’ll claim the child as her own, nuzzling her face into its wool like any other parent. Audiences are thus immediately asked to consider just how thin the line is between human and animal, man and nature. It is minuscule but, given the disapproving stares of the other sheep, it is firm.

