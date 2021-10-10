CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints' Taysom Hill (concussion) ruled out vs. Washington

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVersatile New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill sustained a concussion and was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the host Washington Football Team. Hill was injured after he was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit by Washington's William Jackson during the first half. Hill remained on his back for several moments before getting to his feet. He was then carted off the field.

houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
NOLA.com

Watch: Saints' Taysom Hill draws a 'Wow!' as he fights his way to improbable TD vs. Giants

Taysom Hill may have slimmed down some to try to earn the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback job, but that doesn't mean he's lost his power as a runner. The former BYU star turned in a powerful run on a direct snap in the third quarter, working his way through at least five attempted tackles by the New York Giants on his way into the end zone at the Caesars Superdome.
NFL
Washington State
Yardbarker

Saints Rushing Attack vs. Washington Run Defense

The New Orleans Saints fell to 2-2 with a head-scratching loss at home to the New York Giants last week. They now return to the road with a trip to face 2-2 Washington. Partly because of Hurricane Ida, the Saints will play just one of their first five games inside the Superdome.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

[WATCH] Breaking down Taysom Hill’s interception against the Giants (skit)

There’s probably no player more polarizing to NFL fans than Taysom Hill. And nothing from last Sunday’s New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints game changed that as Taysom had just as many electrifying plays as he had questionable ones. James Bradberry’s interception on Taysom probably instantly comes to your...
NFL
#Concussion#American Football#Washington Football Team
NOLA.com

Saints star Taysom Hill takes brutal hit, carted off during game at Washington

The New Orleans Saints' versatile offensive star, Taysom Hill, was carted off the field after taking a violent hit to the head during Sunday's game at Washington. Hill was attempting to dive to pull in a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston when he took a hit from Washington defensive back William Jackson.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Saints swiss army knife Taysom Hill suffers a Concussion?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses Taysom Hill’s concussion and how much time he may miss. Could this hurt the Saints?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
riggosrag.com

Washington Football Team: William Jackson lucky to avoid ejection on dirty Taysom Hill hit

What a rollercoaster of a first half at FedEx Field. A game that started off so promising for the Washington Football Team after the defense produced an interception of Jameis Winston quickly turned ugly after a miscommunication between William Jackson and Landon Collins resulted in a 72-yard touchdown from Winston to Deonte Harris.
NFL
