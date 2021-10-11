CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Murder Mystery 2' With Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler: What to Know

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Sandler has built an extremely successful partnership with Netflix and is set to continue that with his next project, a sequel to 2019's action-comedy Murder Mystery. The sequel was officially announced during Netflix's massive fan event, TUDUM, and Sandler's co-star Jennifer Aniston will also be returning. Not only that but Sandler's frequent collaborator David Spade had joined the cast and filming is set to begin in January.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Brad Pitt spotted dressed to the nines on set of 'Babylon'

Brad Pitt was spotted looking dapper recently while on the set of his upcoming film, "Babylon." The 57-year-old actor was dressed to the nines in a suit, minus a jacket. Pitt accessorized his look with a pair of black sunglasses. Pitt has been working alongside co-star Margot Robbie, who recently...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
David Spade
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston reveals reason for huge 30lb weight loss at start of her career

Jennifer Aniston has always been pretty perfect in our eyes, but apparently that's not the case for others. In Saul Austerlitz's book, Generation Friends: An Inside Look At The Show That Defined A Television Era, Saul said Jen’s agent told her to lose weight if she wanted to be successful in the industry: "She had to lose thirty pounds if she wanted to stay in Hollywood. Los Angeles was a tough place to be an actress – it was a tough place to be a woman – and Jennifer Aniston's agent was reluctantly travelling with her."
WEIGHT LOSS
thebrag.com

Jennifer Aniston reflects on “brutal” ‘Friends’ reunion

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the Friends Reunion special which aired earlier this year, describing the experience as “brutal”. Speaking on Rob Lowe’s Literally podcast, Aniston admitted that the highly-anticipated reunion with co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer was surprisingly intense. “Going back...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Murder Mystery#Tudum#Uncut Gems#Horrible Bosses
Variety

Julianna Margulies on Playing a Lesbian on ‘The Morning Show’: ‘Who’s to Say I Haven’t Had My Own Gay Experiences?’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Playing a lesbian on the second season of Apple TV’s “The Morning Show” isn’t the first time that Julianna Margulies has taken on a gay role. She and Kyra Sedgwick played a couple in the 2000 indie “What’s Cooking?” However, that was years before there was a push for LGBTQ actors to be cast in LGBTQ roles. During an appearance on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast, I asked Margulies if she had any reservations about playing gay on “The Morning Show.” “Who’s to say I haven’t had my own gay...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

A Skincare Secret Used by Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner Is on Sale at Amazon

When a skincare product is used by top celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Jenner and Ashley Graham (among many others), then you know it's really worth the hype. That's the case with Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion -- an award-winning solution that relies on ingredients like Salicylic Acid and Calamine to combat blemishes and dark spots at the skin's surface.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
stljewishlight.org

Adam Sandler is Gen Z’s favorite celebrity

(JTA) — Who says Adam Sandler’s heyday is behind him?. A survey of 10,000 teens, conducted Aug. 17 to Sept. 16, found that the Jewish actor and comedian is their favorite celebrity. “Adam Sandler moved up from no. 4 in the Spring to the top celebrity taking the spot from...
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

10 Products Jennifer Aniston Actually Uses That Make Great Gifts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been looking to Jennifer Aniston for all types of inspiration ever since the debut of Friends. For literal decades, we’ve been bringing photos of her to the hair salon, copying her stylish outfits, researching her beauty favorites and simply watching her continue to display the ultimate in talent and charisma on our TV and movie screens.
BEAUTY & FASHION
cbslocal.com

Adam Sandler, Crew Finish Filming ‘Hustle’ In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The days of running into Adam Sandler around Philadelphia are coming to an end. The actor just finished filming his latest movie in the city. The cast and crew of “Hustle” took over parts of Center City and Manayunk over the last few weeks, leading to many star sightings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy