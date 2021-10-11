'Murder Mystery 2' With Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler: What to Know
Adam Sandler has built an extremely successful partnership with Netflix and is set to continue that with his next project, a sequel to 2019's action-comedy Murder Mystery. The sequel was officially announced during Netflix's massive fan event, TUDUM, and Sandler's co-star Jennifer Aniston will also be returning. Not only that but Sandler's frequent collaborator David Spade had joined the cast and filming is set to begin in January.popculture.com
