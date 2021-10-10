CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VMware VM as physical networks bridge (LAN Bridge)

Can a VM be used to bridge two physical ethernet adapters to bridge two LAN networks? Moreover, can this be done to connect two Thunderbolt Adapters in Windows?. Thunderbolt Networking promises peer to peer networking, except you can't bridge two Thunderbolt Adapters in current Windows releases using 'Bridge Connections'. (actually you can do in earlier Win releases e.g. 1803). An Intel white paper was published in 2014 showing how to do it. You can't do it any longer in Windows.

communities.vmware.com

Engine DJ has released an update to their flagship software today, Engine DJ 2.0 – available for both desktop and OS. The new system brings a swath of new features that aim to streamline the user experience and strengthen any artist’s toolkit: a new interface with faster processing, a wireless Ableton Link capability, onboard lighting control, and more.
