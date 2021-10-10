VMware VM as physical networks bridge (LAN Bridge)

Dogecoin has seen a slowdown in momentum with price crashes that have plagued the market. Things like transaction count metrics have shown that Dogecoin may be slowing down as the asset loses more o its value. Bitcoinist reported in September that the transaction count of Dogecoin had dropped to levels not seen since 2017. On-chain data showed that the number of daily transactions had dropped to 16,441 per day. This signal a decline in interest in the cryptocurrency which had been built off of mostly hype.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO