Gabrielle Union may have been a Clover in “Bring It On,” but she is no fan of the Boston Celtics. Union, actress and wife of ex-Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, dissed the Celtics this week in an interview on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast (h/t Heat Nation). Union spoke on the Heat’s “Big Three” era of Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh and said that it was really Boston that started the whole “superteam” movement in the modern NBA.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO