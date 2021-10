Texas commit Cole Hutson has been part of one of the most explosive offenses in the state of Texas this year. The four-star Texas commit anchors an offensive line that is paving the way for a team averaging 52 points per game and an average win margin of 31. Hutson was in action Friday night against Frisco (Texas) Liberty in what was expected to be a bigger test for the Raccoons. Frisco rolled to a 43-7 victory running the ball at will behind their offensive line. Horns247 was in attendance to shoot highlights.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO