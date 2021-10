The cliche "quarterbacks get too much of the credit and too much of the blame" will always hold true with me. I'm someone who values the nuance and process over the results. However, this sport is not processed in a singular frame of reference. I view quarterback play differently than you do, and you view it differently than me. We all bring our personal biases and experiences to the table and then we form our opinion.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO