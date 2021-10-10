CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott high steps by Giants for touchdown

By Austin Brezina about 22 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott high stepped his way to touchdown reception after catching a pass wide open in the red zone. Having fun and showing his best Deion Sanders impression, Elliott’s touchdown gave the Cowboys a 24-13 lead in the third quarter. Ezekiel Elliott’s high step celebration. On...

www.on3.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Jaylon Smith Getting Released

Late Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys stunned the football world by releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. Cowboys insider Jane Slater reported the team tried to trade Smith, but couldn’t find a trade partner. After failing to find a trade partner for the veteran linebacker, Dallas decided it was best to part ways.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys voice safety concerns after Ezekiel Elliott incident

The Dallas Cowboys plan to file a complaint after running back Ezekiel Elliott had an injury scare from landing on a camera pylon during Sunday’s game. Elliott appeared to hurt his back when he landed on a camera pylon positioned on the sideline during Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. He was shaken up for a moment, but remained in the game and showed no ill effects.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Logan Ryan
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Cowboys vs. Giants Fight

Last Sunday, a fight broke out between New York Giants rookie wideout Kadarius Toney and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee. Toney was ultimately ejected for throwing a punch at Kazee. It was unfortunate that Toney lost his composure and threw a punch at Kazee because it overshadowed his performance...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Make Three Roster Moves

Michael Gehlken reports that the Dallas Cowboys are signing TE Jeremy Sprinkle and FB Nick Ralston to their active roster, as both players are out of standard elevations this season. Gehlken reports that Ralston’s deal will be a two-year contract. Gehlken is also reporting that the team is waiving T...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Dallascowboys#Fox
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Injury Update: Ezekiel Elliott, Trevon Diggs, Randy Gregory

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have officially moved rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph, along with tight end Sean McKeon, to the Designated for Return from Reserve/Injured. So as that duo participated in the Wednesday workout here at The Star, their 21-day clocks start toward their game-day eligibility. Meanwhile, star running back...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott’s Performance Today

It appears that talk of Ezekiel Elliott’s demise was greatly exaggerated, as the Dallas Cowboys running back is putting on a show on Sunday. Elliott and the Cowboys are leading the undefeated Carolina Panthers, 26-14, midway through the third quarter on Sunday afternoon. Dallas’ No. 1 running back is having...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

MAQB: Don't Count Out Ezekiel Elliott Just Yet

We’ve got a lot to get to here, with a quarter (or so) of the season in the books …. • I’m not sure why people were so quick to write their Zeke Elliott eulogies, but here we are now, four weeks into the season, and Elliott’s numbers: 64 carries, 342 yards, 4 TDs, and a 5.3-yards per carry average. Which projects to a 267-carry, 1,464-yard, 16-TD season that would rank with his best as a pro. And that’s saying something for a versatile, 230-pound back who’s been the best at his position over his six years in the league. And yet, there’s still people out there who think, somehow, the wheels are falling off? “You hear it, but you can't really pay attention to it because at the end of the day, it doesn't matter,” Elliott told me after Dallas’s win Sunday over Carolina. “It doesn't matter at all. All that matters week-in and week-out is going out there trying to win football games. So I mean, when you play for the Dallas Cowboys, when you're doing well, they're gonna love you. If you're not doing up to par, then they're gonna let you hear it. That's just part of the deal.” Sunday was, to be sure, was one of those days when Elliott felt the love—with 20-carry, 143-yard performance keying a 245-yard afternoon for the Dallas run game. And more than just the numbers, for Elliott, it was another way to show that he hasn’t lost the step some think he has (which, to be fair, is what often happens to backs as they get to where Elliott’s at in his career, six years in). “I feel like I'm a better player,” he said. "Just with time, I think I've been able to get so many reps, and the game starts to slow down. And last year was tough. We had a lot of injuries, we were out a lot of guys, but definitely, I'm feeling great now.” Another part of it, too, is the presence Tony Pollard, who’s there to spell Elliott, and give the Cowboys a change-up pitch behind a line that’s healthier than it has been, if not completely healthy yet. “Me and Tony, we're brothers,” Elliott said. “Our whole running back room is a brotherhood. And Tony, man, ever since he's got here he's worked his tail off. He's developed so much as a player. He's a smart dude, too. So he's definitely earned the right to get some of those carries, those touches. And I think honestly, we're better together than me trying to just carrying the whole show. I feel like us together, we keep each other fresh, one, in the game, and if you think about it, we added a game this year to an already-long season so we're gonna keep each other fresh all the way to down to hopefully where we'll be playing at the end of January—and hopefully into February.” Which is to say Elliott/Pollard isn’t the either/or some are making it out to be, and Elliott’s still got at least a little left on the tire.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reveals Why He Didn’t Practice Wednesday

Coming off his best rushing game of the 2021 season, Ezekiel Elliott did not participate in Dallas Cowboys practice on Wednesday. While fans and analysts were initially concerned about the star running back’s absence, it appears Elliott should be just fine heading into Week 5. After practice, he told reporters...
NFL
chatsports.com

Critics of Ezekiel Elliott’s $90 million contract are being silenced by the rejuvenated Cowboys star

Nine months ago, he represented one of the worst contracts in the NFL. Ezekiel Elliott’s production was hitting an all-time low. The Dallas Cowboys running back was fumbling too much, and the powerfully explosive chunk plays that often fueled his “feed me” celebrations were fading. Despite being only 25 years old, something looked remarkably wrong in his game.
NFL
USA Today

Panthers HC Matt Rhule on Week 4 loss: Ezekiel Elliott was 'tale of the day'

The Carolina Panthers were waltzing into their Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys having allowed a measly 45.0 rushing yards per game. Then, when Sunday’s 60 minutes were up, they waltzed back out having allowed more. Way more. Dallas romped their way to a 36-28 win over Carolina by...
NFL
105.3 The Fan

WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott has longest run since rookie year

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) - Coming into Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium, the Carolina Panthers had the best run defense in the league, allowing just 45 yards rushing through three games. But that didn't stop Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard from running all over them. Elliott broke off a 47-yard...
NFL
Yardbarker

Least Surprising About Cowboys 3-1 Start: Ezekiel Elliott

How does one separate the analysts, media members and fans who paid close offseason attention to Ezekiel Elliott's presence and future with the Dallas Cowboys ... from the ones who failed to do so?. By taking note - and tsk-tsking - those who are surprised as Zeke's successful opening month...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Ezekiel Elliott Injury Update: Should you start him or Tony Pollard on Sunday?

After a disappointing start to the 2021 season, Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has turned it around as the offense emphasized running the ball. Yet, injuries could slow down his momentum and lead to an increased role for Tony Pollard in Week 5. Should fantasy football managers be concerned over Elliott’s injury status with a looming matchup against the New York Giants on the horizon? If so, who is a better starting fantasy option this week between Zeke and Pollard?
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy