NFL

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

By Nate Bouda
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDolphins HC Brian Flores told reporters that they “weren’t able to execute any part” of their game plan and admitted that he’s “concerned” about the unit. “We’re out of sync in a lot of ways,” Flores said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Run defense. Pass defense. Pass rush. We’re just a little bit, a step behind. We have to make a lot of corrections. We have things to address. We’ve addressed some things but we’re not seeing the production on Sundays.”

Week 4 AFC East Recap: Dolphins continue to plummet, Patriots fall just short against champs

The Buffalo Bills remain firmly entrenched atop the AFC East, while all three teams that were hoping for a chance to gun for the divisional crown this year are seeing those dreams dashed. The New York Jets, however, appear to be pluckier than most imagined, knocking off a 2020 playoff team in the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins both fell short of the mark on Sunday, but the former left its loss with far more hope than the latter.
Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 19-17 win over the Patriots

- Buccaneers QB Tom Brady threw for 269 yards, surpassing Drew Brees for the most passing yards (80,358) in NFL history. He completed 22-of-43 passes for 269 yards, with zero interceptions. ALL-TIME PASSING YARDS LEADERS – NFL HISTORY. Rank Player (Seasons) Yards. 1. Tom Brady (2000-Present) 80,560. 2. Drew Brees...
Week 5 AFC East Preview: Dolphins, Bills take on reigning conference champs

In this week’s edition of our AFC East preview, all three non-Buffalo Bills teams are entering the weekend with their seasons on life support. The Miami Dolphins have, by far, the toughest task of those three, as head coach Brian Flores’ squad is heading to Tampa Bay to take on the defending Super Bowl champions. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots will be matching up with the listless Houston Texans, and the New York Jets head to London to battle an underperforming Atlanta Falcons team missing two of its top wideouts. Let’s dive right into the preview.
New England Patriots: 2 big reasons team is still alive in the AFC East

The New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC East after beating the Houston Texans and there are two major reasons why. For certain, things looked bleak after the Texans marched right down the field on the first drive of the game after the kickoff and scored. Only the missed extra point was positive.
Nick Folk Honored As AFC’s Top Special Teamer After Patriots Beat Texans

Nick Folk was recognized Wednesday as the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 5. The veteran kicker earned that honor by going 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts in the New England Patriots’ 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, atoning for an early missed extra point. Included in those makes were two 52-yarders and a 21-yard game-winner with 15 seconds remaining.
NFL playoff picture: Patriots move up to AFC’s ninth seed after beating Texans

After back-to-back losses, the New England Patriots were able to return to the win column in Week 5. While they played a sloppy game at times and found themselves in a 13-point hole in the early third quarter, they fought back and eventually defeated the Houston Texans on the road with a final score of 25-22.
AFC East Report: How the Patriots’ division rivals fared in Week 5

The fifth week of NFL regular season action is in the books, which means that it is now also time for a new edition of the AFC East Report and for a look back at what happened in the New England Patriots’ division over the weekend — from the Buffalo Bills celebrating a big road win, to the Miami Dolphins getting blown out by the GOAT, to the New York Jets losing another game, this time abroad.
Former Jets CB Darrelle Revis: ‘Nobody likes’ the Patriots locker room

Revis spoke about his NFL career on the ‘I AM Athlete’ podcast. A year in Foxboro brought stormy weather to Revis Island. Former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis joined several fellow retired NFL stars on the I AM Athlete podcast this week, including ex-green teammate Brandon Marshall. Despite Revis’ status as one of the most renowned defenders in metropolitan football history, a surprising topic of conversation was his single year in New England.
NFL Week 7 odds, picks: Lookahead lines for Panthers vs. Giants, Jets vs. Patriots and more

This column is one of the most important we publish at CBS Sports. When it comes to gambling on the NFL, you want to put your bet in at the right time. This takes the ability to see into the future -- or make educated guesses. For example, I encouraged readers to take the Dallas Cowboys -1 over the New England Patriots last week. That's a much more favorable line than having to lay 3.5 points.
Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
