AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins HC Brian Flores told reporters that they “weren’t able to execute any part” of their game plan and admitted that he’s “concerned” about the unit. “We’re out of sync in a lot of ways,” Flores said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Run defense. Pass defense. Pass rush. We’re just a little bit, a step behind. We have to make a lot of corrections. We have things to address. We’ve addressed some things but we’re not seeing the production on Sundays.”nfltraderumors.co
