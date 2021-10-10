AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

In this week’s edition of our AFC East preview, all three non-Buffalo Bills teams are entering the weekend with their seasons on life support. The Miami Dolphins have, by far, the toughest task of those three, as head coach Brian Flores’ squad is heading to Tampa Bay to take on the defending Super Bowl champions. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots will be matching up with the listless Houston Texans, and the New York Jets head to London to battle an underperforming Atlanta Falcons team missing two of its top wideouts. Let’s dive right into the preview.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO