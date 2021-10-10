Texas Politic’s Allen West Says He’s Covid Pneumonia Positive

DALLAS – (WBAP/KLIF)- Republican and self-announced Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West has announced on Twitter he is Covid 19 positive, has developed pneumonia, and expects to be hospitalized. West says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. The Tea Party firebrand says he’s received monoclonal antibody injections after the Covid 19 pneumonia diagnosis. West claims he did not receive the Covid 19 vaccinations, but says his wife did. He says his wife has also tested positive for Covid, and has received antibodies.