Adams secured six of 11 targets for 64 yards in the Packers' 27-17 win over the Steelers on Sunday. The All-World wideout wasn't at his most prolific by any stretch, but considering the matchup against the tough Steelers defense, his numbers weren't a downright disappointment. In fact, Adams found himself in the familiar position of pacing the Packers in receptions and targets, but he saw both of Aaron Rodgers' scoring throws go to Randall Cobb, who also outgained Adams by five yards for the team lead in that category. Despite going without a score Sunday, Adams' fantasy managers are mostly pleased with his 31-373-1 line through four games. The veteran will look to get back into the end zone and boost his overall numbers in a Week 5 road matchup against the Bengals.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO