The classic soul song “Ain’t No Sun Since You’ve Been Gone” has been recorded by many great artists, including Gladys Knight and the Pips (who recorded it first), The Temptations (who released it first), The Dynamics, Chuck Jackson, and Diana Ross & The Supremes. In the sixties, it wasn’t common for musicians to be credited on recordings, but we can make some assumptions about who may have played on them; The Motown artists had the excellent backing of The Funk Brothers in the studio, and it’s likely that James Jamerson or Bob Babbit played on the sessions. The bassist on The Dynamics’ version was probably Mike Leech or Tommy Cogbill.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO