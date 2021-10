HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The Delaware women's soccer team fell on the road to No. 10 Hofstra, 4-0, in Colonial Athletic Association play. "This Hofstra team is by far the best team I've seen in the CAA over my time here and they showed their class tonight," said head coach Mike Barroqueiro. "To be able to compete in a game like this, you need to have experience and you need to have a strong attention to the details. Clearly we didn't have it tonight. That said, there's a lot we can learn from this as we turn the page to Charleston on Sunday."

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO