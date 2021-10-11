South Pasadena Fall Arts Crawl | Saturday October 16
The South Pasadena Arts Crawl this Saturday October 16 is shaping up to be a humdinger of a time with lively events happening all over town beginning at 4pm and winding down around 9pm. It’s become known as a friendly “neighborhood-night-on-the-town” where our vast array of eclectic businesses are open to all, featuring crafts, live music, trunk shows, comedy and more! Watch this space for incoming events and Arts Crawl map.southpasadenan.com
Comments / 0