South Pasadena, CA

South Pasadena Fall Arts Crawl | Saturday October 16

By Alisa Hayashida
South Pasadena News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Pasadena Arts Crawl this Saturday October 16 is shaping up to be a humdinger of a time with lively events happening all over town beginning at 4pm and winding down around 9pm. It’s become known as a friendly “neighborhood-night-on-the-town” where our vast array of eclectic businesses are open to all, featuring crafts, live music, trunk shows, comedy and more! Watch this space for incoming events and Arts Crawl map.

