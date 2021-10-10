CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Is COVID a turning point for sustainability in hospital supply chains? [PODCAST]

By The Podcast by KevinMD
KevinMD.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Scarcity has, in many ways, defined the COVID-19 experience in the U.S., from shortages in personal protective equipment to ICU ventilators and hospital capacity, to COVID test kits, to drugs like Remdesivir in hard-hit states. These shortages have added impetus and new dimensions to existing conversations around health care supply chains, some of which had originally stemmed from a climate-conscious, sustainability lens. As suggestions are put forth to re-evaluate hospital supply chain design, from procurement to waste disposal, this momentum can be harnessed to achieve the dual aims of bolstering pandemic preparedness and improving sustainability in the health care sector.

www.kevinmd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Tomlinson: COVID kinks global supply chain, as consumers scramble for holiday gifts

Holiday shopping will be far more expensive and frustrating this year, and we have COVID-19, the disappointing pace of vaccinations and power cuts in China to blame. The mounting obstacles between Asian factories and American homes are dramatically slowing production and shipping. They also offer opportunities. Anyone paying attention to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kjzz.org

COVID-19 shortages caused by parallel supply chains

Supply chain shortages are affecting the production of everything from cars to phones to food. But there’s another supply chain that’s holding back goods as well. There are two parallel supply chains, according to Gene Schneller of the W.P. Carey School of Business at ASU. One is products-related, but the other is the labor supply chain. And that supply chain has been deeply fractured by the pandemic.
INDUSTRY
Reading Eagle

Supply chain disruptions will continue into 2022 [Column]

Disruptions in the supply chain are not going away. Those disruptions will continue and companies are preparing for historic supply chain snags into 2022. The boom in demand has overwhelmed the supply chain since the pandemic, began in 2020. Transportation has struggled to keep up as rising demand collided with COVID-19 shutdowns, labor shortages and historic weather occurrences, causing a lack of shipping containers and supplies, alongside major price hikes. Scott Price, President of UPS, recently said, “The logistics industry does not see 2022 as having any less disruption in supply chains than in 2021.”
BUSINESS
foodlogistics.com

Reusable Plastic Container Offers Sustainable Alternative in Seafood Supply Chains

Tosca added a new 10-down seafood reusable plastic container (RPC) to its portfolio. The Seafood 3419 features product insulation, cost-efficiency, the ability to replace 10-down EPS foam boxes and improved stacking capabilities. “The seafood category is one of our largest sustainability opportunities. EPS foam has a terrible impact on the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health System#Supply Chains#Sustainability#Icu#Nyu Langone Health#Md
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Digital Platform Improves Performance, Efficiency and Sustainability of Service Supply Chains

OnProcess Technology, Inc. introduced its new cloud-based technology platform, OnProcess Agora, which hosts a suite of applications, communications and business intelligence tools underpinned by a proprietary data model to help improve the management, efficiency and orchestration of service-parts supply chains. “The after-sale service supply chain has a direct and substantial...
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Factbox: How COVID-19 in Southeast Asia is threatening global supply chains

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Fresh coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia have hurt factory activity across industries, threatening the region's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and disrupting global supplies of goods such as apparels, automobiles, and electronics. Coronavirus curbs have led companies to shut factories and suspend or reduce operations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KevinMD.com

How to recover from a bad electronic health records implementation [PODCAST]

“Is your health care organization reeling from a bad EHR implementation?. There have been rumblings from hospital leadership and congressional committees about the Veterans Administration (VA) Hospitals’ implementation of the Cerner Corporation electronic health record (EHR) replacing the VistA EHR. The $10 million EHR overhaul has been controversial since the staggered rollout started in Spokane, Washington. One report noted that months after the go-live, fewer users knew how to operate the system well.
HEALTH
mining-technology.com

Supply chain unpredictability: mitigating risks through Covid and beyond

The effects of the Covid pandemic rippled out to industries globally, and the mining sector has been heavily impacted by the unpredictability that it brought in its wake. From suppliers to distributors to end-users, disruptions to production and transportation have introduced new challenges for us all. For Normet, letting down...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
theloadstar.com

Resilience the key as trends point to shorter supply chains using sea-air

The pandemic has created shorter supply chains and a trend towards sea-air cargo, according to Toll Global Forwarding. In a new report, produced with Asialink Business, the forwarder says the pace of change in logistics over the past two years has been greater than the past two decades, with a “clear trend towards shorter, regional supply chains.”
INDUSTRY
NPR

Mix COVID Vaccine Boosters?, Capitol Probe Deadlines, Supply Chain Woes

A study suggests Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients could benefit from another booster brand. Also, investigators looking into the Jan. 6 riot await answers from four former Trump administration officials. And the White House calls on ports and private industry to help unstop shipping bottlenecks and rescue the holiday shopping season.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Free Press - TFP

Inflation Rises Again As COVID Recovery Slows And Supply Chains Remain In Chaos

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% in September, bringing the key inflation indicator’s year-over-year increase to 5.4%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Wednesday. The year-over-year 5.4% inflation figure is an increase from August’s 5.3%, and September’s figure represents the highest year-over-year inflation increase since January 1991, according to...
BUSINESS
Digiday

Fashion marketers prepare for supply chain sustainability — and disruption

This article was reported on — and first published by — Digiday sibling Glossy. It’s a confusing time for fashion marketers, just as it is for everyone else. The pandemic and its economic effects are still putting a drag on recovery, with issues like supply chain disruption causing multiple pain points that each brand is experiencing differently.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Benzinga

TrusTrace to Expand Supply Chain Sustainability Tracking with $6M Series A

As retailers and consumers demand products that are made sustainably throughout all stages in the supply chain, a transparency software platform provider TrusTrace may have the technology to provide the necessary traceable data. The Stockholm, Sweden-based company closed a Series A funding round with $6 million in investments Thursday. The...
BUSINESS
Food Navigator

CBA: ‘We’re still in a crisis situation and … the supply chain is more strained at this point than any point previously’

An end to pandemic-related government subsidies last month did not, as hoped, end the labor shortage currently hamstringing manufacturers’ ability to meet the sustained higher demand for food consumed at home – forcing industry to seek other solutions. “Even though we’re not behaving the same way we did last March...
AGRICULTURE
greenhousegrower.com

How the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Affected the Horticulture Supply Chain

Editor’s note: This article is part of an online series covering horticulture supply chain issues. Delays and shortages in the horticulture supply chain look like they will linger over the next few months. However, it’s also important to recognize the broader short- and long-term effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the industry.
AGRICULTURE
Land Line Media

Truckers point to pay, detention time as ways to improve supply chain

Hundreds of organizations and individuals have already responded to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s request for ideas on how to improve the supply chain. The Department of Transportation published a notice on Sept. 16. Comments will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 18. The notice seeks “practical solutions from a broad range of stakeholders to address current and future challenges to supply chain resilience.”
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Dollar Tree Increases Price Point Due to Prolonged Supply Chain Issues

When Dollar Tree last week said it would begin rolling out price points above $1 on more items, executives said it was meant to help the retailer introduce new products and meet more customer needs — which, in today’s reality, means the buck isn’t strong enough to combat the discount retailer’s supply and labor issues.
RETAIL
KevinMD.com

Aduhelm and how money and politics supersede science [PODCAST]

“Sufferers of diseases, particularly terrible ones like Alzheimer’s disease, and their loved ones need and deserve something better than science can deliver today. However, the scientific rigor of the clinical trials process where approval is only granted to drugs with a clear benefit in excess of risk needs to return.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy