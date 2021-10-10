CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Equalizer’: Robyn Debates a Major Change in the Season 2 Premiere (RECAP)

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Equalizer Season 2 premiere “Aftermath.”]. Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) thinks it might be time to stop “equalizing” in the Season 2 premiere of the CBS drama, and let’s be honest: That’ll never happen because look at the name of the show. However, it makes sense that she’s questioning it considering the overexposure and the fact that her daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) has been clued in on the side she was trying to keep quiet.

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Chicago P.D.' Couple Gets Engaged in Season 9 Premiere

Chicago P.D. Season 9 started on Wednesday and included a major milestone for two characters. Det. Jay Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffer, proposed to Det. Hailey Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos. However, their potential wedding could be far off into the future while other dramas in the show play out.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Declare They Will No Longer Watch the Show After Seeing the Way Mark Harmon Left

NCIS fans, Leroy Jethro Gibbs is moving on to the next chapter of his life and he’s not taking us with him. Since the premiere of season 19 in mid-September, folks have been on the edge of their seats. While the hit CBS drama is full of adrenaline-pumping action, many fans were awaiting the unfortunate news that Gibbs, played by actor Mark Harmon, was leaving. But now, that it’s come to fruition, viewers aren’t sure what to do with themselves.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star's absence explained in The Conners wedding episode

The Conners spoilers follow. The Conners aired a lovely episode last night (October 13) in the US, as Louise Goldufski became part of the family by marrying Dan Conner. But it wasn't all plain sailing, as a tornado threatened to completely derail the day. Thankfully, Jackie Harris stepped in and pronounced them husband and wife.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Lorraine Toussaint
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Liza Lapira
Person
Adam Goldberg
TVLine

The Conners: Why Lecy Goranson Didn't Appear in Live Season 4 Premiere

One of The Conners was conspicuously missing from Wednesday’s live Season 4 premiere — and now we know why. While Becky was in attendance at a “sober retreat,” portrayer Lecy Goranson was in attendance at a charity gala. In a new interview, the actress shares that she was allowed to miss the live show to return home to her native Chicago to participate in the Canal Shores Invitational, an annual gala for first responders hosted by fellow sitcom vet Joel Murray (Dharma & Greg). “Unfortunately, the event didn’t happen last year because of COVID, and it just so happened that this...
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Viewers Rejoice After Canceled Show Officially Resurrected

Fans are ecstatic after news broke in late September that the canceled CBS legal drama All Rise had officially been saved and renewed for Season 3. Months after the network gave the show the ax after just two seasons, a decision that was likely the result of faltering ratings, it was confirmed on Sept. 29 that the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) picked up All Rise for a 20-episode Season 3.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Cbs#Cia
Distractify

Gary Cole Joins 'NCIS' Season 19 in a Pretty Important Role

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on NCIS. Shows like NCIS have a revolving door of cast members and guest stars, which means that the series has seen plenty of big stars slide into new roles throughout the years. Now, for Season 19, Gary Cole is joining the cast. But who is Gary Cole's NCIS character?
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Anthony Anderson Talks 'Bittersweet' Final Season of 'Black-ish' and New Prank Show With Mom (Exclusive)

The end of Black-ish is near, and Anthony Anderson is anticipating a rough time. ABC renewed its Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated sitcom for an eighth and final season on May 14, an announcement that creator and executive producer Kenya Barris called "both exciting and bittersweet." Anderson finds that description very apt as production on the final installment nears an end.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Reagan Family Makes Shocking Revelation at Season Premiere Dinner Table

Blue Bloods came roaring back with the Season 12 premiere, "Hate is Hate," Friday night. The episode was packed to the gills with four stories that each led the Reagan family to question their faith in the way the New York Police Department handles things. Even Commissioner Frank Reagan grew frustrated because he hand to handle Mayor Peter Chase's recent budget cuts. It all built to a surprising admission from every member of the family during the dinner scene. (Spoilers follow!)
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Bull’ Writes Out Benny as Jason’s Family Goes Through a Major Crisis (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Bull Season 6 premiere “Gone.”]. Going into the Bull premiere, we knew two things would happen: Benny’s (Freddy Rodriguez, not returning for Season 6) absence would be explained, and Jason (Michael Weatherly) and Izzy’s (Yara Martinez) daughter would be kidnapped. But before...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvinsider.com

Mark Harmon ‘NCIS’ Exit: Stars & Fans React to Dramatic News

After 18 years, NCIS star Mark Harmon has said farewell to the long-running CBS procedural drama, and fans are feeling emotional about it. In the Monday, October 11 episode of NCIS, Harmon’s Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs officially announced that he was stepping away from his career in law enforcement. After wrapping up a case in Alaska, Gibbs told Tim McGee (Sean Murray), “I’m not going back, Tim… I’m not going back home.” As for what he’s looking for next, Gibbs said, “I don’t know. My gut’s telling me I’ll know when I find it.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Sitcom Recasts Key Character

One fan-favorite CBS sitcom is about to undergo a major cast shakeup as it heads into its second season. When B Positive returns for Season 2 on the network on Thursday, Oct. 14, the role of Adriana, Drew Dunbar's girlfriend, will be recast, with original actress Rosa Salazar departing the series after just a single season as a recurring character.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How The Conners Season 4 Revealed Something New About Roseanne 3 Years After Character's Death

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched The Conners’ second episode in Season 4. Ever since The Conners set up the narrative that its late matriarch Roseanne died of an accidental overdose, the ABC sitcom has understandably put some distance between references to Roseanne Barr’s character and the flagship series. (Understandable given the controversial way the comedian exited the rebooted comedy.) But showrunner Bruce Helford and his creative team managed to bring the character’s memory back in an unexpected way in Season 4, with the episode “Education, Corruption and Damnation” revealing Roseanne Conner’s secret connection with God and the Good Book.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Callie Thorne Reprises Her 'Blue Bloods' Role in Season 12 — Is the Actress Married?

CBS's long-running cop show (we know, there are many of them) Blue Bloods is back for Season 12. The new season, which premiered Oct. 1, 2021, will see much of its cast return, including Tom Selleck as Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg as Detective Danny Reagan, and Will Estes as Sgt. Jamie Reagan. Though you were probably expecting the Reagan regulars to return for more family dinners, we bet you weren't expecting to see Callie Thorne as Maggie again.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Get Big News as TV Ratings Come In

The newest season of NCIS premiered on Monday night. NCIS fans also got to see the first episode of the show's latest spinoff, NCIS: Hawai'i, on the very same night. According to TV Line, both of the shows performed incredibly well in the ratings. This is especially good news for two reasons — NCIS aired on a different night than usual and it was the first-ever episode of NCIS: Hawai'i.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Turns Out, Shifting Shemar Moore’s S.W.A.T. To Friday Nights May Have Been The Smart Move After All

Spoilers ahead for the Season 5 premiere of S.W.A.T. Shemar Moore’s S.W.A.T had its Season 5 premiere on the first night of October and the episode followed Hondo in Mexico after his S.W.A.T. demotion. While things were looking different on the series, outside the series there were some changes too. The CBS cop procedural is officially part of the Friday night lineup for the 2021-2022 TV season. While that can be a tough night for TV due to the fact not many people watch live on Fridays, it seems like S.W.A.T. is holding its own.
TV SERIES
TVLine

How Bull Wrote Out Benny in Season 6 Premiere After Freddy Rodriguez's Exit

The TAC team has lost another member. Three years after Bull wrote out hacker Cable McCrory (as a fatality in a bridge collapse), the CBS drama’s Season 6 premiere revealed that Benny Colón (played by original cast member Freddy Rodriguez) had also bid the team adieu, though on less tragic terms. “Benny is blissfully happy in Rome, singing ‘Mi Amore’ to his Italian bride,” Marrisa (Geneva Carr) reminded the gang at a karaoke bar, when some called for Benny’s channeling of Kenny Loggins. “True love won’t be denied,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) affirmed after Danny (Jaime Lee Kirchner) marveled that Benny had moved...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy