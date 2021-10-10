‘The Equalizer’: Robyn Debates a Major Change in the Season 2 Premiere (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Equalizer Season 2 premiere “Aftermath.”]. Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) thinks it might be time to stop “equalizing” in the Season 2 premiere of the CBS drama, and let’s be honest: That’ll never happen because look at the name of the show. However, it makes sense that she’s questioning it considering the overexposure and the fact that her daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) has been clued in on the side she was trying to keep quiet.www.tvinsider.com
