Union Grove girls win 10th straight Henry County cross country title; Locust Grove boys repeat
Union Grove’s girls cross country team made it a perfect 10 on Saturday. The Wolverines won the Henry County Cross Country Championships for a 10th straight season, riding an individual victory from Gabby Parsons and their considerable depth to another memorable county meet. They put five girls runners in the meet’s top 13 and all seven in the top 16 for a dominant score of 35 points, well clear of runner-up Locust Grove’s 62.www.henryherald.com
Comments / 0