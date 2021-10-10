When will your trash get picked up? Here’s what the city says

On Tuesday, Sept. 14th, after having read — once again — the city’s claim that at least two-thirds of New Orleans had had at least one round of trash pick-up since Hurricane Ida, we decided to see if we could independently verify that claim. To our eyes and noses, two-thirds sounded overinflated. We live in the Upper Ninth Ward just a few blocks from each other and thought maybe just our section of the city was getting passed over.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO