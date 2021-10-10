CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When will your trash get picked up? Here’s what the city says

By Uptown Messenger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile officials are working to straighten out the city’s trash troubles, garbage will be collected only once a week, the Mayor’s Office announced Saturday (Oct. 9) The temporary change, which took effect immediately, was implemented “to bring a level of consistency to residents,” a press release stated. “This approach will effectively enable twice the number of trucks to operate in the designated area on each service day.”

