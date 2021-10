Years ago:Statesville Record & Landmark, Oct. 11-16, 1996. “On Sunday, Oct. 13, Rev. Grant Sharp will preach his last sermon as pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Statesville and will end a 37-year career as a minister of the Gospel. He ends his pastorate at First Presbyterian in the same church in the same month he began it. Mr. Sharp assumed his duties here in October 1962.” (10/11)