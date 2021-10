Governor Beshear said several trends right now regarding coronavirus across Kentucky are promising. One of those is the positivity rate for COVID-19. The governor reported a 9.3% positivity rate Monday and said it’s been falling every single day. Still, Beshear said, it’s important cases continue to fall consistently. “We not only want the cases to drop, we want them to drop at a significant rate week to week. We want to make sure that we don’t have one drop and a plateau. But, right now, everything we’re seeing suggests falling numbers of cases,” said Beshear.

