'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Fans Have Mixed Response to 'Goofy' CW Reboot
The CW took viewers back to the 1990s with its reboot of Legends of the Hidden Temple, which debuted on Sunday night. Unlike the original Nickelodeon show, the contestants are adult teams, competing in the challenges for $25,000. Comedian Cristela Alonzo serves as the host for the show, which is also not shot inside a studio. The episode had longtime fans of the original show buzzing on social media, with some welcoming the new version. Others found it "goofy" and lacking the charm of the original.popculture.com
