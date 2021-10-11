CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Facebook-backed group launches misinformation adjudication panel in Australia

By Byron Kaye
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSIRt_0cNFy76f00

SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A tech body backed by the Australian units of Facebook, Google and Twitter said on Monday it has set up a special committee to adjudicate complaints over misinformation, a day after the government threatened tougher laws over false and defamatory online posts.

The issue of damaging social media posts has emerged as a second battlefront between Big Tech and Australia, which last year passed a law to make platforms pay licence fees for content, sparking a temporary Facebook blackout in February.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week labelled social media "a coward's palace", while the government said on Sunday it was looking at measures to make social media companies more responsible, including forcing legal liability onto the platforms for the content published on them.

The Digital Industry Group Inc (DIGI), which represents the Australian units of Facebook Inc (FB.O), Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), said its new misinformation oversight subcommittee showed the industry was willing to self-regulate against damaging posts.

The tech giants had already agreed a code of conduct against misinformation, "and we wanted to further strengthen it with independent oversight from experts, and public accountability," DIGI Managing Director Sunita Bose said in a statement.

A three-person "independent complaints sub-committee" would seek to resolve complaints about possible breaches of the code conduct via a public website, DIGI said, but would not take complaints about individual posts.

The industry's code of conduct includes items such as taking action against misinformation affecting public health, which would include the novel coronavirus.

DIGI, which also counts Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and TikTok as signatories, said it could issue a public statement if a company was found to have violated the code of conduct or revoke its signatory status with the group.

Australian communications minister Paul Fletcher, who has been among senior lawmakers promising tougher action against platforms hosting misleading and defamatory content, welcomed the measure, while consumer groups argued it did not go far enough.

"I'm pleased that DIGI is announcing an important development to strengthen the way the code will protect Australians from misinformation and disinformation," Fletcher said in a statement.

But Reset Australia, an advocate group focused on the influence of technology on democracy, said the oversight panel was "laughable" as it involved no penalties and the code of conduct was optional.

"DIGI's code is not much more than a PR stunt given the negative PR surrounding Facebook in recent weeks," said Reset Australia Director of tech policy Dhakshayini Sooriyakumaran in a statement, urging regulation for the industry.

Australian Communications Consumer Action Network CEO Andrew Williams said the move was "a step in the right direction" but too limited since only people with Google accounts could lodge complaints on the new website.

"It's important that any information that consumers need to know about the DIGI Complaints Portal is easy to find and accessible for everyone," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

A group of nearly 50 nonprofits has launched a campaign to 'effectively end Facebook's current business model' in the wake of whistleblower testimony

Dozens of human rights organizations have started a campaign calling for action against Facebook following a week of turmoil for the tech giant. The coalition of nearly 50 nonprofits launched a new website, HowtoStopFacebook.org, on Wednesday. The organizations backing the effort include names like the Center for Digital Democracy, the Government Accountability Project, Fight for the Future, and PEN America.
CHARITIES
KIMT

Key things the Facebook whistleblower told a Senate panel

Posted By: By Samantha Murphy Kelly and Clare Duffy, CNN Business. The Facebook whistleblower who released tens of thousands of pages of internal research and documents indicating the company was aware of various problems caused by its apps, including Instagram's potential "toxic" effect on teen girls, called on Congress to take action against the social media platform in testimony before a Senate subcommittee Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Native Says Facebook Profiting Off Hate and Misinformation

An Iowa native made quite the media splash on Sunday as she revealed that when Facebook was forced to make a choice between profits and the public good, they choose money every time. WHO reports that Frances Haugen, a native of Iowa City, was identified by 60 Minutes as the woman who filed complaints with federal authorities that the company's own research shows that Facebook magnifies hate and misinformation.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Misinformation#Adjudication#Australian#Big Tech#Facebook Inc#Alphabet#Twitter Inc#Digi#Tiktok
KREX

Facebook expands harassment policy to protect public figures

(AP) — Facebook will expand its policies on harassment to remove more harmful content, the company said Wednesday in its latest change following congressional testimony from a whistleblower who faulted the social media giant for not doing enough to stop harmful content. Under the new, more detailed harassment policy, Facebook will bar content that degrades […]
INTERNET
CBS News

Faceoff against Facebook: Stopping the flow of misinformation

When David Pogue interviewed Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in 2005, the company was just getting off the ground. "We've gone from having around 150,000 people in the fall to right around three million now," Zuckerberg said. "People use the site so much that it's creating a marketplace for advertising." It...
INTERNET
Times Daily

Australia wants Facebook held liable for anonymous comments

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister on Thursday described social media as a “coward’s palace” and warned that digital platforms including Facebook should be held liable for defamatory comments posted anonymously. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Australia
CBS News

Internal Facebook documents detail how misinformation spreads to users

Ahead of the 2020 election, Facebook implemented safeguards to protect against the spread of misinformation by prioritizing safety over growth and engagement. It rolled back those defenses after the election, allowing right-wing conspiratorial content to fester in the weeks leading up to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a whistleblower.
INTERNET
Light Reading

ETSI launches 6G group

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France – ETSI, which produces globally applicable standards for ICT, has launched a new Industry Specification Group on Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (ISG RIS). The group has been created to review and establish global standardization for RIS technology. RIS is a new type of system node leveraging smart radio...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Facebook stock claws back

FB FACEBOOK, INC. 332.04 -0.92 -0.28%. The outage that knocked down the social media giant for hours Monday contributed to investor skittish for large-cap tech names shaving off over 2% for the Nasdaq Composite which is also rebounding. It also dented CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth reducing it by about...
STOCKS
yourconroenews.com

'Horrific': Ted Cruz reacts to Facebook's role in online misinformation

Ted Cruz is blasting Facebook for its "brazen disregard" in its role in online misinformation. The Wall Street Journal recently reported Facebook has been conducting its own research into how Instagram, which the company bought in 2012, affects users. Evidence shows Facebook knew Instagram was worsening body-image issues among girls and that it had a bigger vaccine misinformation problem than it let on.
U.S. POLITICS
soyacincau.com

Tired of misinformation on WhatsApp? Send these to your group chats instead

I’m sure you’re at least familiar with the heavily forwarded GIFs and video files sent to WhatsApp groups (or, if you’re really unlucky, individually). They’re often associated with the spread of misinformation, as some of these files can often contain badly edited fake news regarding topics like COVID-19 and vaccines. To help combat it, the folks at Last Week Tonight created a site where you can download similar video files and GIFs that help stop the fake news spread.
INTERNET
WINKNEWS.com

Misinformation about the Facebook whistleblower gaining ground

After 60 Minutes aired a story about the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, theories started to sweep social media with a picture of her from that interview. The question being asked; did she really come forward on her own?. The former Facebook employee testified during a Senate committee on commerce, science,...
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Social Net To Launch With Misinformation Filter, Touts A Brighter Future

In what appears to be an industry first, a new social media network is launching with a bona fide system for filtering misinformation already built into it. In a deal with NewsGuard, a misinformation ratings service sanctified by some of Madison Avenue's top agencies and trading systems, new social media network Bright will launch later this year in the U.S. and U.K.
INTERNET
notebookcheck.net

Hacking group based in Iran continues to target US citizens, Google reports

A recent blog post from Google’s Threat Analysis Group has detailed the methods an Iranian hacking group known as APT35 uses to target high-value individuals. APT35, which also operates as Ajax Security team, Charming Kitten, and Phosphorus, has been targeting politicians, NGOs, government institutions, journalists, and academia since 2017. The group has also tried to target former US President Donald Trump’s election campaign staff during the 2020 elections.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Embattled Facebook releases new curbs on harassment

Facebook unveiled fresh protections Wednesday against online attacks on journalists, activists and celebrities as the social media giant battles a crisis over its platforms' potential harms. The company has faced a storm of criticism and a a Senate panel hearing since a whistleblower leaked internal studies showing Facebook knew its sites could be harmful to young people's mental health. Frances Haugen, an ex-worker at the company, alleged the leading social network put profits before the safety of its users. Facebook head of safety Antigone Davis announced the new protections, writing "we do not allow bullying and harassment on our platform, but when it does happen, we act."
INTERNET
Gazette

Liberal advocacy groups launch ‘How to Stop Facebook’ campaign

Over 40 leading human rights and tech advocacy groups launched a major campaign Wednesday to stop Facebook from unfairly harvesting user data and using surveillance-driven algorithms, the first coordinated grassroots push to do so in the wake of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's revelations regarding the tech giant. Haugen, a former...
INTERNET
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy