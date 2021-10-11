CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New Zealand makes COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health workers

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12QOTJ_0cNFy5LD00

Oct 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand will require teachers and workers in the health and disability sectors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, as she extended restrictions in Auckland, its largest city, for another week.

New Zealand is fighting the highly infectious Delta outbreak that forced it to abandon its long-standing strategy of eliminating the new coronavirus amid persistent infections and is looking to live with the virus through higher vaccinations.

"New Zealand is at one of the trickiest and most challenging moments in the COVID-19 pandemic so far," Ardern told reporters in Wellington. Ardern, however, said "there is a clear path forward" in the next few months to live with fewer curbs and more freedoms once the country reaches a higher level of vaccinations.

About 2.38 million New Zealanders have so far been fully vaccinated, or about 57% of the eligible population, with officials promising to end lockdowns once 90% of the eligible population is vaccinated.

Health and disability sector workers will have to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1, while school and early learning staff must get their two doses by Jan. 1, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

The decision of mandatory vaccinations comes as New Zealand reported 35 new cases, all of them in Auckland, down from 60 on Sunday, taking the total cases in the current outbreak to 1,622.

Having largely controlled the virus last year, New Zealand has recorded just over 4,600 cases and 28 deaths.

Some 1.7 million people in Auckland entered into a lockdown in mid-August in an effort to stamp out the Delta outbreak, the first major spate of community cases in the country since early in the pandemic.

Authorities last week eased some curbs in Auckland including leaving homes to connect with loved ones outdoors, with a limit of 10 people, as well as go to beaches and parks.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
communityvoiceks.com

“Why Did We Get The Covid-19 Vaccine?”

Whole Truth Tabernacle (WTT) is a predominantly African-American church located in Northeast Wichita in a low-income impoverished community. Pastor Michael L. Tyson Sr. researched and found low Covid-19 vaccination rates among church congregants, especially in surrounding neighborhoods. Pastor Tyson has begun a campaign to highlight different congregation members that are...
RELIGION
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate update: Everyone who is required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Federal and local vaccine mandates have been implemented in many organizations -- and they're working. For instance, Tyson Foods now has a 91% vaccination rate among its employees. New York City school teachers and staff now have to show proof that they've received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. In California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff, and Gov. Gavin Newsom says a school vaccine mandate is on the table.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Chris Hipkins
Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS
wutqfm.com

Maskless and unvaccinated, millions of pupils have returned to English schools

(LONDON) — As the debate on masking in classrooms rages in the U.S, England, as with its risky move to fully reopen society in July, is chartering its own course. Despite competing scientific advice, in September millions of mostly unvaccinated children returned to school — with new government guidance. Masks, in the English classroom, are no longer recommended.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19#New Zealanders#Disability
Tidewater News

Inside United Airlines’ Decision to Mandate Coronavirus Vaccines

Scott Kirby, the chief govt of United Airlines, reached a breaking level whereas vacationing in Croatia this summer time: After receiving phrase {that a} 57-year-old United pilot had died after contracting the coronavirus, he felt it was time to require all workers to get vaccinated. He paced for about half...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
TravelPulse

New Zealand Entry Requirements: Foreign Travelers Must Be COVID-19 Vaccinated

New Zealand’s government announced that starting November 1, all foreign nationals entering the country will need to be fully COVID-19 vaccinated. COVID-19. National carrier Air New Zealand also said on Sunday that passengers on its international flights will be required to be fully vaccinated. COVID-19. Response Minister Chris Hipkins said...
WORLD
Morgan County Citizen

Biden’s mandatory vaccine orders meet the real world.

While receiving his third COVID booster shot last week, President Biden was asked by reporters at the White House what the vaccination rate had to be before the country could return to normal. His response was stunning: “Look, I think we get the vast majority … 96, 97, 98 percent.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
hot96.com

COVID-19 curbs in Sydney could ease early amid surge in vaccinations

SYDNEY (Reuters) – New South Wales could ease more restrictions in Sydney a week earlier than planned on Oct. 18 as Australia’s most populous state races towards its 80% double-dose vaccination target, the government said on Wednesday. The southeastern state is expected to hit the mark over the weekend, beating...
The Independent

Assisted dying to be legal in New Zealand from 7 November

Assisted dying will soon become legal in New Zealand as the End of Life Choice Act is set to come into force from 7 November.The country’s health minister Andrew Little on Tuesday said healthcare systems were ready to implement the law. Mr Little cited a public referendum that was held alongside general elections last year and said assisted dying received the approval of 65 per cent of the public.The law was introduced in the New Zealand Parliament in 2019.Under the law, a person with a terminal illness meeting the eligibility criteria laid out by New Zealand’s health ministry can request...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. donates 3.6 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria

ABUJA (Reuters) - The United States has donated 3.6 million doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria, two months after it shipped Moderna Inc vaccines to Africa’s most-populous nation, a local television station reported on Thursday. Faisal Shuaib, who heads Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Africa detecting just 1 in 7 COVID-19 cases, says WHO study

Only one in seven COVID-19 infections in Africa are being detected, meaning the continent's estimated infection level may be 59 million people, according to a new study by the World Health Organization.“With limited testing, we’re still flying blind in far too many communities in Africa,” said Matshidiso Moeti, regional director for the WHO in Africa in a press briefing Thursday. To get more accurate numbers of infections and to better curb transmission, the U.N. plans to increase rapid diagnostic testing in eight African countries with the goal of testing 7 million people in the next year.The initiative is a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy