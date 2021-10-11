Wesleyan fails to find the end zone again in 38-3 setback to Yellow Jackets

ATLANTA, GEORGIA — I think I may have jinxed everything last week. Let’s try not to do that again this time around. Overall: 11-3 / Last Week: 0-2 Polls - AVCA Coaches: 18. I’m going to keep this part short this week, because it was a rather frustrating homestand for the Yellow Jackets this weekend. If you’d like to reminisce on a time when the weekend was starting great, feel free to take a gander at the Twitter live thread. You’ll note that the tweeting tapers out after the third set, and there’s a reason for that - the game took a turn. In general, Tech started out on an absolute tear - the first set wasn’t particularly close - but, as the game rolled on, Notre Dame got more confident in the face of a very hostile and full crowd and made the necessary adjustments. Though Tech came out of the gates covering their side of the court very well and finding gaps in blocks, as Notre Dame started spreading the ball out on the court better and doubling up on blocks. Not only that, but the directionality on blocks was brutally effective, as well. Notre Dame’s passing and setting was almost flawless in the back half of the match.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO