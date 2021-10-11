CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Wesleyan fails to find the end zone again in 38-3 setback to Yellow Jackets

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKHANNON — The West Virginia Wesleyan (0-6, 0-5) football team lost to West Virginia State (3-3, 3-2) at Ross Field on Saturday afternoon by a 38-3 score. It was the third straight game where the Bobcats failed to score a touchdown. Wesleyan did avoid a third-straight shutout with a field goal in the first quarter.

