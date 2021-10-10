CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Terry A. Kemmerer, 65, of Wassergass (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Cover picture for the articleTerry A. Kemmerer, 65, of Wassergass, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at her residence. She was the wife of Henry C. Kemmerer. Terry was born in Fountain Hill on Sept. 18, 1956 to the late Peter D. Sr. and Virginia Jean (Hanzlik) Korpics. She worked for the County of Northampton for many years until retiring. Terry had also worked for the Borough of Freemansburg and for the former Gus’s Crossroads in Bethlehem. She volunteered in Northampton County’s election polling stations.

