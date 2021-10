The carbon offsetting market could be worth 150 billion US dollars (£109 billion) a year but is being held back by “inconsistency” and “fragmentation”, according to a former governor of the Bank of England.The controversial practice of carbon offsetting allows firms to drive down their overall carbon footprint by promising to spend cash on initiatives like reforestation, renewable energy infrastructure, and methane collection and combustion.But Mark Carney claimed the growth of the offset market would be a crucial part of achieving net zero goals.Speaking at the Sibos financial services conference on Thursday night, the UN special envoy and former Bank governor said...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO