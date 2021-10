MARKSVILLE, La. — Authorities in Louisiana are searching for five inmates who escaped from a Marksville jail earlier this week. According to KALB and WBRZ, the Ayoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said Dakeylon Berry, 19, of Hessmer; Kyle Cavalier, 19, of Bunkie; William Johnson, 27, of Marksville; Rondrakus Taylor, 19, of Mansura; and Davantae Williams, 20, of Bunkie, escaped from the Marksville DC-1 Jail shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities believe they pulled a bathroom sink from the wall to escape the building, then left the property through a hole in a fence outside, the news outlets reported.

