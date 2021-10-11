Three teens arrested for carjackings in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Three teens are taken into custody over the weekend for two separate carjackings. Ali Hassan, 15, is charged in Juvenile Court with two counts of aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in Saturday’s 11:20 p.m. armed carjacking of a couple's Jeep Cherokee at the intersection of Humphreys and Pillow Streets, say Metro Nashville police. Three suspects with Hassan got away after police spotted them in the stolen vehicle. Police say they captured Hassan with a handgun.